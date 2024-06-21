Oklahoma Sooners, Brent Venables agree to 6-year contract per report

In December of 2021, the Oklahoma Sooners found their guy. Brent Venables was hired as the answer to get the Sooners ready for their move to the SEC. Established as one of the best defensive coordinators in the game, the University of Oklahoma handed the keys over to the first-time head coach.

Now OU is doubling down on their belief in Brent Venables. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Venables and Oklahoma have agreed to a new six-year contract, pending Board of Regents approval. The new contract adds two years on to his previous deal.

According to Thamel, the extension will come with a raise from the $7.1 million a year he made in 2023.

Sources: Oklahoma has agreed to a new six-year contract for coach Brent Venables. The new six-year deal includes a significant raise for Venables, and there’s been an uptick in overall program commitment as OU heads to the SEC. pic.twitter.com/Poq859eg40 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 21, 2024

In 2023, Oklahoma improved by four wins, and the defense improved by nearly a touchdown per game. Oklahoma’s been one of the better recruiting programs in the country during Venables’ tenure, earning three top 10 classes since his arrival in 2021.

As the Oklahoma Sooners enter the SEC, they have stability for the future as they lock down their head coach for the long run.

Update

Mason Young of the Tulsa World provided the details to the extension from the Board of Regents meeting.

Brent Venables is extended through 2029. He’ll make $7.2 million this year and the raises kick in beginning in 2025. 2025 salary: $7.625 mil

2026: $7.725 mil

2027: no raise

2028: $7.825 mil

2029: $7.925 mil#Sooners — Mason Young (@Mason_Young_0) June 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire