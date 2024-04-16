Oklahoma Sooners need breakout season from Adepoju Adebawore

We know coming into the 2024 college football season the Oklahoma Sooners have depth and experience everywhere on their defense. The one spot where they have the depth but not a ton of production yet is at defensive end.

More specifically, the Sooners need to find more productivity rushing the passer. Oklahoma has shown moments where they can create pressure, but often, it’s because they’ll send extra rushers. When they just send three or four, they haven’t been able to find a consistent pass rush.

Generating a consistent pass rush is one of the bigger keys for the Oklahoma Sooners defense this fall, and it remains a big question ahead of Saturday’s spring game.

R Mason Thomas can provide the burst off the edge that the Sooners are looking for if he can stay healthy. But the guy the Sooners need to take that next step is sophomore Adepoju Adebawore. In his second offseason with the Sooners, the former five-star defensive end is working to get bigger and stronger.

Adebawore talked about how his added weight should help him out this season. “It makes me feel more comfortable just on the field,” Adebawore said. “Knowing I do weigh more, and they’re going to feel it. The offenses are going to feel it whenever we strike. It’s not going to be as easy for them.”

Adebawore is closing in on 250 pounds but said he’d like to be at 260 pounds before the season starts. Even as a lighter freshman, he was a productive player rushing the passer. He only saw 184 snaps in 2023 but had the second-highest pass-rush win rate among defensive linemen, with at least 100 pass-rush snaps a year ago.

If he can reach his weight goals while also keeping his freak athleticism and his pass-rush productivity with an increased snap count, he could be just the guy the Sooners need in 2024.

