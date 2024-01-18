Oklahoma Sooners bench plays big in win vs. West Virginia

During Oklahoma Sooners’ two-game skid in conference play, a big critique of mine was how poorly the bench had played. Well, during Wednesday night’s win against the West Virginia Mountaineers, the bench rose to the occasion.

Oklahoma got 26 points from its bench, including 13 from Rivaldo Soares. Soares came into the game having scored 13 points total in his last five games. But he showed up with an attacking mindset against West Virginia. He shot six free throws during the game, making five of them. He also went 2 of 3 from the three-point line.

Soares shared after the game about how important it is for the bench to play well, especially in Big 12 play. “At this point of the season, every team has it,” Soares said. “People start getting hurt, and you have to have some type of depth in order to be good. The teams that don’t really have a lot of depth tend to struggle toward the end of the season.”

The Sooners’ three main guys off the bench, Soares, John Hugley IV, and Le'Tre Darthard, average 22 points per game combined this season. But during their three losses, they averaged 11.3 points per game combined.

The Sooners will go as far as their bench can take them.

