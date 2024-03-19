Oklahoma Sooners are being overlooked, per 247Sports’ Josh Pate

It is a new era of college football for the Oklahoma Sooners. They are no longer in the Big 12 conference but instead are off to the SEC.

That means new teams, new rivalries and some old rivalries will be on Oklahoma’s schedule going forward. After going 10-3 last season, there are still many who think Oklahoma has no clue what it’s getting itself into. The SEC is considered the best conference in football and it’ll definitely be a tougher task week in and week out than what they are used to.

There have even been some predictions that have Oklahoma winning only seven or eight games in Year 1. So, are the Oklahoma Sooners being overlooked heading into next season? 247Sports’ Josh Pate thinks so.

“Everyone pays attention to what you lose in college football and they don’t pay enough attention to what you have,” Pate said. “Oklahoma did lose a lot on the offensive line. Oklahoma did lose a starter at quarterback but they also have the former Elite 11 MVP, Jackson Arnold, who is two years in. He’s not a true freshman. They have recruited at what has them at a top 10 talent roster status. So, it’s not like they are going to put potato sacks out there on the offensive line. You don’t know their names so you automatically think they’re going to be subpar. So do the odds makers. That over/under, 7.5. Is Oklahoma being overlooked? I think they are.”

I also think Oklahoma is being overlooked.

Pate brings up a great point. It’s valid to talk about all of the things Oklahoma has lost but why aren’t we talking about what they return? Yes, they lost Dillon Gabriel, but there were people before the season last year who wanted Arnold to be the starter. We know he’s more talented. He just has to clean up the mental mistakes that plagued him in the bowl game like it would just about any true freshman.

The offensive line is a fair and valid worry. It has work to do. But on the flip side, this is arguably the best and deepest wide receiver room since maybe 2018. At running back, Gavin Sawchuk has to stay healthy because when he is healthy, he’s a very good running back.

Then, on defense, this might be the most experienced defense in college football. It’s the best secondary Oklahoma has had in over a decade. It’s the deepest the linebacker room has been in probably over a decade as well. The defensive ends are deep and just need a star to emerge. The interior defensive line is the worry. Da'Jon Terry is a very good player but he’s the only proven one in there. So, someone else is going to have to step up.

I’m not saying Oklahoma is going to win 11 games and compete for a championship in Year 1. I get that’s the standard but that’s unrealistic going into next year. I’m just saying as soon as I saw the over/under at 7.5 wins, I would have happily and quickly bet the over.

