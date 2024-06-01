Oklahoma Sooners beat UCLA Bruins 1-0

The No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners softball team came into a marquee matchup against fellow softball blue-blood UCLA after beating Duke on Thursday. Saturday’s game against the No. 6 Bruins was a much closer battle, but the Sooners moved on to the NCAA semifinals with a 1-0 win.

After a scoreless first two innings, OU struck first with a solo home run by Tiare Jennings to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

It was Jennings’ 96th-career home run, which put her in third on the all-time list, passing former Sooner Lauren Chamberlain. Jennings trails only Miami (OH)’s Karli Spaid and OU legend Jocelyn Alo.

The story of the rest of the game was Oklahoma’s Kelly Maxwell. The pitcher shut down the Bruin offense with a career-high 11 strikeouts and pitched a gem of a shutout.

UCLA managed to get runners in scoring position in the third and sixth innings, but Maxwell’s career day turned the Bruins away at every turn. The top of the sixth inning, in particular, may have been Maxwell’s finest moment. With two on base for the Bruins, she forced a pop out and got a strikeout to thwart the UCLA threat.

Maxwell faced UCLA’s All-American Maya Brady four times on the afternoon and got the better of Brady each time. The first three were strikeouts before forcing a groundout that ended the game in the top of the seventh.

The Bruins will face Stanford in an elimination game on Sunday night, while the Sooners will wait until Monday for their next game.

Patty Gasso’s team is one win away from the championship series, and their next game will come against either Alabama or the loser of Saturday night’s Florida–Texas game.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire