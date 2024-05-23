Oklahoma Sooners beat Kansas Jayhawks to advance in Big 12 Tournament

It was an uncharacterstic performance for the Oklahoma Sooners defensively, racking up seven errors against the Kansas Jayhawks. But they found a way to overcome the miscues to pick up the 7-5 win over the Jayhawks.

The Sooners got on the board in the first inning, taking advantage of a Kansas error. John Spikerman led off the game with a single and advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt. Spikerman moved to third on Jaxon Willits groundout fielder’s choice and then came in for the first run of the game on Easton Carmichael’s sacrifice fly.

In the second inning, the Sooners committed three errors and allowed the Jayhawks to take advantage of a leadoff double to push three runs across the plate against Kyson Witherspoon.

The Sooners responded on an RBI single from Scott Mudler to get one of the runs back in the bottom of the second to make it 3-2. However, Kansas picked up another run in the top of the third off of another pair of errors from the Sooners.

But the Sooners put together a three-run inning in the bottom of the fourth, powered by a Jaxon Willits two-run homer to take a 5-4 lead.

Carter Campbell looked really good in his three innings of relief, allowing just one walk in his 33-pitch outing.

Oklahoma tacked on a couple of runs in the seventh to provide a little insurance late. Snyder had his second RBI of the game and Jackson Nicklaus continued his extra base hit spree with a triple to put the Sooners up 7-4.

Another error in the top of the ninth gave Kansas an opportunity, but they could only muster one run on a sacrifice fly against Malachi Witherspoon, who earned the save to close out the win.

It was an ugly win for the Sooners, but it was a win nonetheless and keeps them on track to contend for a top-8 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire