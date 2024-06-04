Oklahoma Sooners beat Florida 6-5 on walk-off home run

The Oklahoma Sooners and Florida Gators put on a power display in their semifinal elimination game, but it was the Oklahoma Sooners who came out on top 6-5 on a walk-off home run from Jayda Coleman in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Kelly Maxwell got the start for the Sooners and gave up two run home runs in the first and second inning and a solo shot in the third. But then she held the Gators scoreless for the remainder of the game to keep the Sooners in the game.

After the two-run homer allowed in the first, Ella Parker came through with a two-run bomb of her own to tie the game. Oklahoma didn’t score again until the fourth inning when Cydney Sanders added her own two-run bomb to put the Sooners down one.

CYDNEY SANDERS MAKES IT A ONE-RUN GAME 🍿 pic.twitter.com/AvQJdJSeGk — ESPN (@espn) June 4, 2024

Despite opportunities in the fifth inning to tie the game, Oklahoma was held at bay and Maxwell continued to battle, keeping Florida from cashing in with runners on in the top of the sixth inning.

Then, in the bottom of the sixth, Avery Hodge reached on a one-out double. Parker came up clutch again with an RBI single to tie the game.

Oklahoma had a chance to end it in the seventh after Kasidi Pickering’s double, but the Sooners left her stranded.

Maxwell threw a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the eighth and then Jayda Coleman came through with the heroics to lead off the bottom of the inning with a home run to end the game. The home run was Coleman’s 13th of the season and arguably the most important of her career.

Prior to Coleman’s walk-off home run, it was a day for Ella Parker and unsung heroes Avery Hodge and Cydney Sanders. But now the most decorated group of seniors in softball history has a chance to add another title to their already illustrious career.

It was a resilient effort for Maxwell, who recorded eight strikeouts in her eight innings of work. She battled throughout, showing off her veteran mettle and keeping the Sooners in the game. It was her 22nd win of the season.

Now, the Oklahoma Sooners move on to face the Texas Longhorns in the championship series. It’s a rematch of the series two years ago. The two sides split four games in 2024, with the Sooners winning in the Big 12 tournament championship.

