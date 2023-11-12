Oklahoma Sooners back in the top 15 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll

The Oklahoma Sooners got back on the winning side of things in their 59-20 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers. It was a performance that resembled the Sooners team we saw leading into the bye week that beat Iowa State by 30 and pulled out an upset win over the Texas Longhorns.

With their win, the Sooners earned a bump back into the top 15 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll. They’re now the second highest-rated team in the Big 12 after Oklahoma State and Kansas lost this weekend.

Oklahoma moved up three spots this week after their 29-point win. With a trip to Provo and a home date against TCU, there’s a chance the Sooners could finish inside the top 10 if they can take care of business.

Here’s a look at the top 15 of the US LBM Coaches Poll and where the Oklahoma Sooners stand.

Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) (58 first-place votes)

This Week: Beat Ole Miss 52-17

Change: None

Next Week: at Tennessee

For anyone that thought Georgia wasn’t the No. 1 team in the nation, their dominating win over Ole Miss reminded everyone why they’re the back-to-back defending national champions.

Michigan Wolverines (10-0) (3)

This Week: Beat Penn State 24-15

Change: None

Next Week: at Maryland

No Jim Harbaugh, no problem as the Michigan Wolverines rode Blake Corum to a top 10 win. It looks like a Big Ten East showdown between Ohio State and Michigan is on the horizon.

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) (3)

This Week: Beat Michigan State 38-3

Change: None

Next Week: vs. Minnesota

Ohio State took Michigan State to the woodshed behind big days from Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr. The offense has hit its stride, which is a scary proposition for future opponents.

Florida State Seminoles (10-0)

This Week: Beat Miami 27-20

Change: None

Next Week: vs. North Alabama

Florida State’s undefeated season got a bit of a scare from the Miami Hurricanes. They haven’t been incredibly impressive, but they keep on winning.

Washington Huskies (10-0)

This Week: Beat Utah 35-28

Change: None

Next Week: vs. Oregon State

Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies have a real shot at making the College Football Playoff, even if they lose along the way. It feels like every week, they’re beating a ranked opponent.

Oregon Ducks (9-1)

This Week: Beat USC 36-27

Change: None

Next Week: at Arizona State

Bo Nix had another incredible performance in the Oregon Ducks win over USC. The Heisman favorite threw for 412 yards and four touchdowns to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Texas Longhorns (9-1)

This Week: Beat TCU 29-26

Change: None

Next Week: at Iowa State

The Longhorns withstood a late charge from the TCU Horned Frogs, who scored 20 in the fourth quarter. Quinn Ewers returned, which helped Texas get off to a fast start, building a 26-6 halftime lead.

Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1)

This Week: Beat Kentucky 49-21

Change: None

Next Week: vs. Chattanooga

Jalen Milroe had a huge game in the Crimson Tide’s win over Kentucky. He three for three touchdowns and ran for three scores.

Louisville Cardinals (9-1)

This Week: Beat Virginia 31-24

Change: Up 2

Next Week: at Miami

All Louisville has to do to earn the right to face the Florida State Seminoles in the ACC title game is beat Miami next Saturday. If they want to potentially play for more, they’ll have to beat Kentucky on the final day of the regular season.

This Week: Beat Stanford 62-17

Change: Up 3

Next Week: vs. Washington

The Oregon State Beavers have a chance to play spoiler to Washington’s College Football Playoff bid this Saturday. Also on the line? Staying in the Pac-12 title hunt.

Missouri Tigers (8-2)

This Week: Beat Tennessee 36-7

Change: Up 4

Next Week: vs. Florida

The Missouri Tigers had an emphatic win on Saturday over Tennessee. Running back Cody Schrader had a day with 321 total yards on 40 touches and a touchdown.

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2)

This Week: Lost to Michigan 26-15

Change: Down 3

Next Week: vs. Rutgers

The Penn State Nittany Lions couldn’t contain Michigan’s run game and failed to take advantage of the absence of Jim Harbaugh. James Franklin’s biggest mountain to climb

Oklahoma Sooners (8-2)

This Week: Beat West Virginia 59-20

Change: Up 3

Next Week: at BYU

It was an emphatic performance for the Oklahoma Sooners, who were on a two-game losing streak. Dillon Gabriel and Drake Stoops were great and the defense shut the Mountaineers down for long stretches in the win.

Ole Miss Rebels (8-2)

This Week: Lost to Georgia 52-17

Change: Down 4

Next Week: vs. Louisiana Monroe

Ole Miss has had a pair of opportunities in 2023 to assert itself into the SEC and College Football Playoff picture and both times failed to do so. Georgia’s win over the Rebels was a stark reminder that they’re the team to beat in college football.

LSU Tigers (7-3)

This Week: Beat Florida 52-35

Change: Up 4

Next Week: vs. Georgia State

LSU is easily the best three-loss team in America and were it not for those three losses, Jayden Daniels would be the frontrunner for the Heisman. On Saturday in the win over Florida, Daniels threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 234 yards and two more scores. He’s been absolutely incredible this season.

Week 11 US LBM Coaches Poll top 25

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 10-0 1,591 (58) – 2 Michigan 10-0 1,479 (3) – 3 Ohio State 10-0 1,467 (3) – 4 Florida State 10-0 1,428 – 5 Washington 10-0 1,358 – 6 Oregon 9-1 1,256 – 7 Texas 9-1 1,207 – 8 Alabama 9-1 1,197 – 9 Louisville 9-1 1,042 +2 10 Oregon State 8-2 945 +3 11 Missouri 8-2 937 +4 12 Penn State 8-2 890 -3 13 Oklahoma 8-2 817 +3 14 Ole Miss 8-2 815 -4 15 LSU 7-3 667 +4 16 Utah 7-3 531 -2 17 Tulane 9-1 434 +3 18 Notre Dame 7-3 424 +4 19 Tennessee 7-3 401 -7 20 North Carolina 8-2 387 +3 21 James Madison 10-0 343 – 22 Arizona 7-3 295 +2 23 Iowa 8-2 252 +4 24 Kansas State 7-3 216 +5 25 Oklahoma State 7-3 145 -4

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Kansas; No. 25 Fresno State;

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas 90; Liberty 79; SMU 27; UNLV 24; Toledo 16; North Carolina State 16; USC 7; Fresno State 6; Troy 5; Air Force 5; Memphis 1;

