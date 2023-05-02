Oklahoma Sooners among On3’s recruiting winners for April

For the second consecutive month, the Oklahoma Sooners were included among On3’s winners on the recruiting trail.

Back in March, it was 2025 four-star quarterback Kevin Sperry getting the ball rolling and then four-star cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe broke the ice on the 2024 recruiting class. Since the Newcombe commitment, the Sooners have landed five more prospects for 2024; Quarterback Michael Hawkins, wide receivers K.J. Daniels and Zion Kearney, offensive tackle Isaiah Autry, and safety Jaydan Hardy.

Here’s what On3’s Keegan Pope had to say.

The Sooners had one of the slower starts to this cycle, with just one commitment heading into April. It was a banner month for Brent Venables and Co., highlighted by landing On3’s No. 10 wide receiver Zion Kearney. The big playmaker out of Missouri City (Texas) caught 39 passes for 765 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022 and has terrific speed. OU also landed commitments from four-star safety Jaydan Hardy, coveted quarterback Michael Hawkins, massive offensive tackle prospect Isaiah Autry and emerging wide receiver Kelly Daniels. They now sit at No. 15 in the team recruiting rankings after being unranked this time a month ago and have momentum with a couple of elite targets like David Stone and Bryant Wesco. – Pope, On3 Recruiting

Oklahoma may be off to a slower start than some of the top programs in the country, but that’s by design. They’re working quicker than they did a year ago when they only had a few commitments heading into the month of June.

The Sooners 2024 Recruiting Class is now six players deep and consists of four blue-chip prospects, headlined by top-75 prospect Zion Kearney.

As Pope mentions, the Sooners are making strong progress in their recruitment of guys like Wesco and Stone, as well as Williams Nwaneriand Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.

The ball is officially rolling for Oklahoma in 2024. They’ve moved inside the top 25 of 247Sports team recruiting rankings and will only climb higher in the coming months. If last summer is any indication, the Sooners will be in the top 10 by the time fall camp rolls around.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire