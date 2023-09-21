Oklahoma Sooners among ESPN’s best remaining unbeaten teams

The Oklahoma Sooners are off to a really nice start to the 2023 season. They’re one of 39 unbeaten teams remaining in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

While the schedule hasn’t been impressive, that’s not anything the Sooners can control. Everyone was aware of how favorable the schedule was entering the season, and that’s played out through three weeks.

Of the 39 unbeaten teams remaining in 2023, ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked the Sooners at No. 8 (ESPN+).

Why they’re ranked here: Oklahoma has faced two bad opponents in three games, but Dillon Gabriel‘s numbers are still hilarious: 83% completion rate, 10.8 yards per dropback, 11-1 TD-to-INT ratio, 92.5 Total QBR (third overall). Week 4 opponent Cincinnati might have the first decent defense the Sooners face, but OU hasn’t given us any reason to doubt so far. – Connelly, ESPN

The Sooners offense has been incredibly impressive through three games, winning by an average margin of victory of 46.33 points per game. They’re doing what they want through the air, and Dillon Gabriel has been much better than a year ago.

In the 2022 nonconference, Dillon Gabriel didn’t have a four-touchdown or 300-yard game. He’s had two of each in 2023.

In 2022, his best completion percentage was 75% in week two against Kent State, and his low was in the week three win over Nebraska at 59.3%. His low completion percentage this season came in the week two win over SMU, where he completed 70% of his pass attempts.

He’s completing 82% of his passes in 2023. Through three games in 2022, he only completed 66% of his pass attempts.

And that’s a big reason for Oklahoma’s success on offense, as the running game has been slow to get going in 2023.

Defensively, the Oklahoma Sooners have shown improvement, in particular on third down. The Sooners are allowing a third-down conversion just 30.4% of the time. Oklahoma’s run defense, which was an issue a year ago, is allowing just 2.29 yards per attempt this season, which is tied for tenth in the nation.

The Sooners are a better team than they were last year. Now will that translate to an 11-win season, Big 12 title berth, or College Football Playoff appearance? Only time will tell.

The Sooners take their next step toward returning to contender status this Saturday against Cincinnati.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire