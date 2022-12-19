Oklahoma Sooners aiming high with the 2023 recruiting class

At the moment, the Oklahoma Sooners have the No. 8 recruiting class in the nation, per 247Sports. After reeling in another No. 8 class in 2022, Brent Venables is going to be getting another top class in the nation in his first full recruiting cycle.

With the Sooners landing a few big fish in the transfer portal already, this recruiting season is off to a very good start. With a few big names still in play, it could get even better.

The Sooners have received several predictions to flip Peyton Bowen’s commitment from Notre Dame to Oklahoma. Future Sooners QB Jackson Arnold has undoubtedly been working overtime to get his high school teammate to join him in Norman.

Another defensive player expected to land in Norman is Tausili Akana, a four-star Edge from Utah. If OU lands both Bowen and Akana, that No. 8 class will become the No. 3 class, falling behind only Georgia and Alabama.

Getting both Bowen and Akana seems likely at this point, so let’s take a look at something that is a little less likely to happen.

David Hicks has been committed to Texas A&M since September but has been on flip watch for weeks now. He visited Norman during the Sooners’ win over Oklahoma State this season.

If OU can flip Hicks, that would give them the No. 2 class in the nation and four five-stars in the class as a whole, assuming they also flip Bowen. Hicks’ commitment to A&M feels likely to stick, at least according to Hicks’ father.

Then again, Dan Lanning has hosted Hicks in Oregon twice in the last month, so the Aggies could end up losing Hicks to the Ducks.

The early signing period is nearly upon us, and it always brings a surprise or two with it. There are few players committed to the Oklahoma Sooners that are currently on flip watch. If they can maintain this class and add a surprise or two themselves, the Sooners could end up with a historic recruiting class in 2023.

