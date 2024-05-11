Oklahoma Sooners advance to Big 12 title game with 13-2 win over BYU Cougars

Kierston Deal no-hit the BYU Cougars for 4.2 innings, and the Oklahoma Sooners offense struck early and often once again to beat the Cougars 13-2 and advance to the Big 12 title game.

It was the freshmen that came through in the first. Ella Parker got the scoring going in the bottom of the first with a solo home run. The Sooners kept the scoring going when Kasidi Pickering drove in Tiare Jennings and Alyssa Brito to put OU up 3-0 after one.

With Deal rolling, the Sooners tacked on two more runs in the third, taking advantage of a throwing error that allowed Brito to reach second. Kinzie Hansen drove her in with a hard single through the right side to make it 4-0. After Hansen stole second on a hit-and-run attempt, Pickering picked up her third RBI of the game on a single through the right side, and Oklahoma extended their lead to 5-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Sooners put together a hit parade. Avery Hodge walked, and Jayda Coleman reached on a bunt single. Parker drove in Hodge to make it 6-0. Jennings walked to load the bases for Brito, who came through with a two-run single. Hansen earned her second hit of the day to drive in Jennings and make it 9-0. Pinch hitting for Pickering, Hannah Coor singled up the middle to bring in Brito and make the score 10-0.

With one out in the inning, Maya Bland walked and Hodge drove in a pinch running Riley Ludlam on a sacrifice fly. With two outs in the inning, Coleman reached again on another BYU error, which scored another Sooners run and Parker picked up her third hit of the day on a rocket to left center field.

Freshmen Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering combined to go 5-for-6 with six RBIs. Alyssa Brito also had a three-hit game with a pair of RBIs.

Deal’s no-hit bid was ended in the top of the fifth after ESPN made an extended point to show that there were no hits on the scoreboard. The no-hitter was broken up on a bloop single to right field and the shutout came to an end on a two-run home run from Hailey Morrow. But it was a fantastic performance from Deal, who held the Big 12’s third-best scoring offense hitless for 4.2 innings. It was another tremendous start from the sophomore over the last couple of months.

Now, the Sooners await the winner of the other semifinal between the Texas Longhorns and the Baylor Bears.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on X @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire