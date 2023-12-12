Oklahoma Sooners add transfer wide receiver from Purdue

The Oklahoma Sooners and wide receivers coach Emmett Jones have added another player out of the transfer portal. This time in big-time playmaker Deion Burks.

Burks is a 5-foot-11 and 195-pound wide receiver who, in 30 career games, had 63 catches, 804 yards, and seven touchdowns. That’s nearly 13 yards per catch.

He also could bring something to the return game for the Sooners. He returned 14 kicks in 2022, averaging nearly 20 yards per return.

This was a battle that was rumored to be between the Sooners and the Texas Longhorns. He is a veteran receiver with two years of eligibility left who will stretch the field and bring the big plays that Oklahoma looks for.

He’s similar to what the Sooners were getting in Andrel Anthony a season ago. Although Anthony is a little bit bigger but Burks has more production. It’s just another piece on what could be the best wide receiver room in the SEC next season.

They could return guys with a lot of experience like Jalil Farooq, Anthony, Nic Anderson and Jayden Gibson, Brenen Thompson along with adding Burks. That doesn’t even include the freshmen who are coming in or Gavin Freeman or Jaquaize Pettaway, who played some a season ago.

Burks was ranked as the top wide receiver in the 2024 portal cycle.

