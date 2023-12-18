Oklahoma Sooners add transfer tight end Bauer Sharp

The Oklahoma Sooners added some experience to a young tight end room, earning a commitment from transfer portal tight end, Bauer Sharp.

Sharp, who played the last two seasons for Southeastern Louisiana. In 11 games in 2023, Sharp had 28 receptions on 38 targets for 279 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran the ball 25 times for 133 yards and five touchdowns.

According to Pro Football Focus, 32 of his 38 targets were under 10 yards from the line of scrimmage.

His size and athleticism make him a unique fit for the Sooners, someone who can line up in a traditional tight end alignment but also in the backfield as a fullback. For Southeast Louisiana, Sharp was used as a wildcat quarterback at times and showed an adept ability to make plays with his legs.

As a receiver, Sharp averaged 7.5 yards after the catch per reception.

The Sooners needed some experience in the tight end room with Austin Stogner out of eligibility. They’re expected to receive a national letter of intent from Davon Mitchell, one of the best tight ends in the 2024 recruiting class. They also have Kaden Helms, a four-star prospect out of the 2022 signing class who has struggled to stay healthy, and Kade McIntyre, an athletic 2023 signee who saw limited playing time this season.

Bringing in a tight end with a couple of years of experience and someone that the coaching staff is high on makes sense for a young tight end room. Sharp gives the Sooners a veteran option at the position.

TOUCHDOWN LIONS! Bauer Sharp scampers in from seven yards out to cut into the Lamar lead LU 30, SLU 17 | 1:44 | 3Q#LionUp | #WeBelieve pic.twitter.com/K1pnMsYAkE — Southeastern Football (@LionUpFootball) October 14, 2023

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire