Oklahoma Sooners add Long Beach State transfer Jadon Jones

The Oklahoma Sooners have several roster wholes to fill as they prepare for their fourth season under Porter Moser. As they work to build a team that can breakthrough and get the Sooners back into the NCAA tournament, OU has added Long Beach State transfer guard Jadon Jones.

Jones was the 2023-2024 Big West Defensive Player of the Year for a Beach squad that went 21-15 and finished fifth in the conference. Jones averaged 12.1 points per game on 41.9% shooting from the field and 37% from three. He was an 81% free throw shooter on the year last season.

After the losses of Milos Uzan, Otega Owen, Rivaldo Soares, Le’Tre Darthard, and Jovian McCollum, the Sooners have had a lot of minutes to fill in the backcourt.

Jones brings a ton of experience to the Sooners. He’s played in 112 games over four seasons, averaging 10.2 points and 28.2 minutes per game during his career. He started 90 games in his time with the Beach and should start for the Sooners or at least play significant minutes off the bench in 2024-2025.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on X @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire