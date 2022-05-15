Oklahoma Sooners add JUCO transfer QB General Booty

The Oklahoma Sooners aren’t slowing down in the talent acquisition department as they prepare for the 2022 season. After getting a commitment from Pittsburgh transfer quarterback Davis Beville earlier in the week, the Sooners landed another quarterback in the transfer portal, this time JUCO transfer General Booty.

Booty played one season for Tyler Junior College and threw for 3,115 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The former Allen Eagle was second in the junior college ranks in passing yards per game and fourth in passing touchdowns for Tyler, who went 7-5 in 2021 and finished second in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference.

Adding Booty to the ranks gives Jeff Lebby seven quarterbacks as they head into the summer. Dillon Gabriel is the unquestioned starter and Davis Beville is the presumptive favorite to win the backup quarterback job. Then Oklahoma has true freshman Nick Evers, General Booty, Micah Bowens, Ben Harris, and Ralph Rucker.

