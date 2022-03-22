Oklahoma Sooners add former Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells in support role

The Oklahoma Sooners made a significant addition to the football program adding former Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells in a support role.

According to Parker Thune of OUInsider at 247Sports, Wells will be joining the staff to aid in developing relationships with high schools on the recruiting front.

What we reported yesterday to VIP members over at @247Sports is now public — Matt Wells is joining the #Sooners staff. We’re told he will aid with high school relations. The Sallisaw, Okla. native was previously head coach at Utah State (2013-18) and Texas Tech (2019-21). pic.twitter.com/JFMrVKiNj9 — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) March 22, 2022

The former head coach spent three seasons at Texas Tech and six seasons at Utah State compiling a career record of 57-51. Former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley talked about his former colleague after he was let go by the Red Raiders midseason.

“Tough to hear the news about Matt Wells,” Riley said after the firing. “(He’s) one of the great guys in coaching. He’s a heckuva ball coach and he’s gonna get his chance to continue leading good programs in the future.”

Most notably, Wells was responsible for recruiting former first-round pick Jordan Love to Utah State. Love helped the Aggies win 11 games in 2018, including a win over BYU and a seven-point loss to Michigan State in the season opener.

In the short-term, Wells will be at the forefront of Oklahoma’s recruiting efforts under Brent Venables. With his coaching experience, the Oklahoma native may find himself on the practice field at some point as well. While things didn’t work out at Texas Tech, he’s a respected name in coaching circles and will be a big asset in helping Oklahoma continue to build its program.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.