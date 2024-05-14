Oklahoma Sooners add Alabama transfer forward Mohamed Wague

The Oklahoma Sooners continue to fortify their roster for the 2024-2025 season. They’ve made some intriguing additions, adding backcourt help, but now have added a key frontcourt piece in Alabama transfer forward Mohamed Wague.

Wague started his career with West Virginia, where he averaged just 10 minutes, 4.1 points, and 3.4 rebounds per game for the Mountaineers. He then transferred to Alabama and averaged eight minutes a game 3.1 points, and 2.5 rebounds. At 6-foot-10 and 225 pounds, Wague adds good size to the Sooners frontcourt rotation with Sam Godwin, Jalon Moore, Luke Northweather, and incoming four-star freshman Kuol Atak.

NEWS: Alabama transfer big man Mohamed Wague has committed to Oklahoma, he tells @On3sports. https://t.co/UW0mNdbljP pic.twitter.com/Y8Xvpmk9zh — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 14, 2024

The Oklahoma Sooners have a lot to prove in their first year in the SEC and Porter Moser’s fourth year with the Sooners. The additions they’ve made this offseason attempted to add more athleticism inside and a better shooting touch from three. They appear to have accomplished that. Now Moser and his staff are faced with getting the players on the same page.

