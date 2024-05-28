Oklahoma Sooners take on ACC Champion Duke Blue Devils to open WCWS

The Oklahoma Sooners softball team has once again made it to the Women's College World Series, which will take place from May 30 to June 7. The Sooners are the No. 2 seed in the eight-team field. It’s their eighth trip in a row and 16th appearance to WCWS in program history.

Oklahoma will face Duke in their first game of the WCWS, with first pitch set for Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Oklahoma City.

The Sooners rolled through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Patty Gasso’s team won the Norman Regional two weeks ago before sweeping Florida State in last week’s Norman Super Regional.

Duke went on the road and beat Missouri in the Columbia Super Regional last week. The No. 10 Blue Devils are making their first-ever trip to the WCWS after a 2-1 series win over the Tigers.

Of course, the Sooners are no strangers to the WCWS. They’re searching for their unprecedented fourth-straight national championship. Another title would bring their overall total to eight, all coming since 2000 with Gasso at the helm.

The road will be a bit different for OU in 2024, as the Sooners won’t be the top overall seed this year. No. 1 Texas will face No. 8 Stanford after winning the Big 12 regular season championship. The Sooners exacted revenge over the Longhorns in the Big 12 Championship, winning the final conference tournament before both teams move to the SEC.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Aaron on X @AaronGelvin.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire