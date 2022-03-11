Oklahoma Sooners 7th in ESPN’s updated quarterback future rankings

Heading into the 2021 season, the Oklahoma Sooners were considered by many to have the best quarterback situation in all of college football. Spencer Rattler was entering the season as a Heisman favorite. His backup, Caleb Williams, was considered a future Heisman contender. The future looked incredibly bright with Malachi Nelson, the No. 2 quarterback in the 2023 class committed to Oklahoma.

Malachi Nelson quickly decommitted and the Sooners starting quarterbacks from the 2021 season found new homes on opposite coasts.

In the immediate aftermath of Caleb Williams’ decision to enter the portal, Jeff Lebby was able to get a commitment from his former quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Each offseason at ESPN, Adam Rittenberg takes a look at the future of the quarterback position and attempts to rank them considering their outlook for the next three years.

What all does he take into account?

For the quarterback rankings, a returning starter matters but a returning starter with multiple years of eligibility might be even more valuable. Depth is also significant, although often fleeting at quarterback. The lists are primarily based on personnel, but coaching is a factor, especially after a winter where Riley and other gifted quarterback mentors changed addresses. – Rittenberg

The Oklahoma Sooners come in at seventh in Rittenberg’s power rankings. Considering the losses of former five-star quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler through the transfer portal and the decommitment of Malachi Nelson, it’s not surprising to see the Sooners go from No. 1 in the 2022 version of these rankings to No. 7.

Here’s what Rittenberg had to say:

A drop from the top was inevitable after Oklahoma lost Williams, Rattler and Riley, but the outlook at quarterback still looks solid in Norman. New coach Brent Venables hired a dynamic offensive playcaller in coordinator Jeff Lebby, who helped attract UCF transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Lebby worked with Gabriel at UCF in 2019, when the freshman averaged 15.5 yards per completion (fourth nationally) and led an offense that ranked second nationally in yards (540.5 ypg) and fifth in scoring (43.4 ppg). Gabriel was one of the nation’s most productive quarterbacks in his first two seasons, piling up nearly identical totals for passing yards (3,653 and 3,570) and passing touchdowns (29 and 32). He should thrive under Lebby, and could lead OU through the 2023 season. – Rittenberg, ESPN

The addition of Gabriel was huge for Oklahoma. They got an experienced player who’s played for the new offensive coordinator and has multiple years of eligibility left in college. His experience and leadership will help the Sooners acclimate to their new offensive system and has Oklahoma as the favorites to win the Big 12.

The Oklahoma Sooners aggressively pursued Nick Evers on the recruiting trail once Jeff Lebby arrived in Norman. After Billy Napier replaced Dan Mullen in Gainesville, the one-time Florida commitment became an option.

If Gabriel is only a short-term solution, Oklahoma will look to the future with Nick Evers, ESPN’s No. 7 pocket passer and No. 165 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class. Evers’ development under Lebby this fall will be critical for 2023 and 2024. Oklahoma has a commitment from Jackson Arnold, ESPN’s No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 41 overall junior recruit. The school also will remain an appealing option for quarterback transfers.

The addition of Jackson Arnold was significant for the Sooners. Arnold made a big move in 247Sports recent rankings updates for the 2023 class. He saw an 11 spot jump to No. 35 in the recent rankings and has a chance to climb even higher and add another star to his profile if he can improve upon his stellar junior season. Arnold helped Denton Guyer reach the class-6A state championship game.

The Sooners took a hit from a “stars” perspective. But the present and future are still bright. Gabriel, Evers, and Jackson may not come with the same fanfare, but they look like an excellent fit for Oklahoma’s new coaching staff and what they want to do on the field.

Jeff Lebby’s said it’s his job to keep Oklahoma a quarterback destination. He doesn’t have the Heisman trophy winners to put on display like Riley, but Lebby’s considered one of the best offensive minds in college football in his own right. His work at UCF and Ole Miss helped those programs win a lot of games over the last few seasons. With Ole Miss, he helped turn Matt Corral into a legitimate first-round pick possibility in the 2022 NFL draft. At times a quarterback is only as good as his playcaller, and based on the numbers, the Sooners got a great one in Jeff Lebby.

There may have been upheaval on the quarterback depth chart since the end of the 2021 season, but Brent Venables and Jeff Lebby responded to the uncertainty with a plan and executed it to perfection.

The future is still bright in Norman.

