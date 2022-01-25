Oklahoma Sooners 7th on 247Sports transfer portal rankings

The Oklahoma Sooners have been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the transfer portal over the last five years. Despite what Bleacher Report said the other day, the Sooners continued to benefit from the portal this offseason as they look to retool their roster for the 2022 season.

In any transition of leadership, there’s bound to be some turnover and the Sooners watched Jadon Haselwood, Austin Stogner, and Mario Williams find new homes. Spencer Rattler was likely out the door regardless of the coaching change and Caleb Williams doesn’t come as much of a surprise. However, the Sooners did a good job targeting players in the portal that would fit what Brent Venables and his coaching staff were hoping to accomplish on both sides of the football.

With the addition of Dillon Gabriel, McKade Mettauer, and Daniel Parker Jr. on offense and a group of defenders to help mitigate the losses via the NFL draft and the portal, the Sooners look well-positioned to continue to contend for the Big 12 title and make a push for the College Football Playoff. With their offseason in the 2022 transfer portal thus far, the Sooners found themselves seventh in Brad Crawford’s transfer portal rankings for 247Sports.

Here’s what he had to say:

Oklahoma’s roster could’ve capsized following the departure of Riley to USC, but Brent Venables quickly re-recruited several players who were leaning and landed eight players via transfer that should aid in filling holes left by players who entered the portal and did not return. Oklahoma will be one of the more interesting powerhouses to watch next fall with new faces at several key positions, including quarterback with UCF’s Gabriel coming in. – Crawford, 247Sports

Gabriel is the big get, but the additions of Jonah Laulu and Jeffrey Johnson are huge for the Sooners as well. Laulu and Johnson bring experience and production to the defensive line, which will help mitigate the losses of Perrion Winfrey, Isaiah Thomas, and Nik Bonitto to the NFL.

Despite the losses the Oklahoma Sooners suffered in the transfer portal after Lincoln Riley’s departure, they’re still the Oklahoma Sooners. They’re a team that will be in contention more often than not. With additions made, the Sooners seem more than capable of getting back to the Big 12 title game in 2022.

