Oklahoma Sooners 5-Star DT target Dominick McKinley sets commitment date

The Oklahoma Sooners are in the midst of several five-star recruiting battles along the defensive line. Williams Nwaneri will announce his decision on August 14. David Stone is set to commit on August 26. Yesterday, it was reported by TexAgs (subscription required) that Louisiana native Dominick McKinley will be announcing his decision on September 1.

McKinley is rated the No. 31 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports and is the No. 7 defensive lineman. He’s also considered the top player in the state of Louisiana.

The Sooners have made a strong impression on the elite defensive line prospect. However, they are up against McKinley’s home state school, LSU, and the Texas Longhorns.

McKinley was in town for the Champ U BBQ.

“I learned a lot about what they have over there,” he told Sam Spiegelman of On3. “Seeing Coach V and how he is around the guys, how amazing Coach Bates and Chavis are, and how they were so close … I’m really comfortable over there.”

Oklahoma’s culture and family atmosphere has made a strong impression on recruits and their families when the visit Norman. Will it be enough to land McKinley? We’ll find out in a few weeks.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire