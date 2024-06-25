Oklahoma Sooners 4-star target Max Granville commits to Penn State

After a weekend of official visits for the ChampU BBQ, it looked like the Oklahoma Sooners had gained some serious momentum in the recruitment of 2025 four-star edge rusher Max Granville.

Steve Wiltfong of On3 issued a prediction favoring the Sooners on Sunday. While everything looked to be going OU’s way, the tide turned on Monday as the Penn State Nittany Lions earned Granville’s commitment with a late push.

In Granville, the Nittany Lions add one of the best pure pass rushers in the 2025 recruiting class. His quickness off the line of scrimmage and array of pass rush moves are going to create problems for Big Ten schools.

For Oklahoma, they’ll continue their pursuit of in-state four-star prospect C.J. Nickson, who has long been projected to land with the Sooners. Oklahoma also likely pivots to Smith Orogbo, a four-star edge, and the No. 26 prospect, according to On3.

Who’s next to join Alexander Shieldknight and the Oklahoma Sooners at defensive end? That will be something to watch in the coming months.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire