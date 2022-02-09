Oklahoma Sooners up 3 spots in latest USA TODAY Sports Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll
The Oklahoma Sooners have rattled off four-straight wins since their upset loss to Kansas State. They’ve beaten Texas and Baylor who were each ranked No. 9 in the country at the time the Sooners picked up the win.
For their efforts, the 20-3 Sooners, who sit tied with Iowa State for first place in the Big 12, the Sooners moved up to No. 15 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll.
Oklahoma picked up dramatic wins over Baylor and West Virginia in the last week led by Madi Williams who picked up Big 12 Player of the Week honors. Williams averaged 21.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in the Sooners one-possession wins over the Bears and Mountaineers.
Oklahoma still sits four spots back of Baylor and six spots behind Iowa State who is No. 9 and the highest-rated team in the Big 12. Oklahoma takes on the No. 16 Texas Longhorns on Saturday in Austin.
Here’s a full look at the USA TODAY Sports Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
South Carolina
21-1
799 (31)
–
2
Stanford
18-3
763 (1)
+1
3
Louisville
21-2
733
+1
4
Michigan
20-2
693
+1
5
NC State
21-3
675
-2
6
Indiana
16-3
638
–
7
Arizona
17-3
638
-2
8
Connecticut
15-4
574
+1
9
Iowa State
20-3
538
+1
10
Tennessee
19-4
447
+1
11
Baylor
17-5
445
+1
12
Maryland
17-6
416
+2
13
LSU
19-4
395
+2
14
Georgia
17-5
373
-3
15
Oklahoma
20-3
349
+3
16
Georgia Tech
18-5
318
+1
17
Texas
15-6
284
-4
18
BYU
19-2
235
-2
19
Notre Dame
1805
228
–
20
Florida Gulf Coast
21-1
209
–
21
Ohio State
17-4
200
–
22
North Carolina
18-4
148
+1
23
Florida
17-6
80
+13
24
Iowa
15-6
74
–
25
Oregon
15-7
41
-3
25
Ole Miss
18-5
63
–
Schools Dropped Out
None
Others Receiving Votes
Kansas State 21; Liberty 20; Central Florida 19; South Florida 10; Rhode Island 7; Virginia Tech 6; Stony Brook 6; Nebraska 4; Drexel 4; Dayton 3; Duke 2; Utah 1; Gonzaga 1.