Oklahoma Sooners up 3 spots in latest USA TODAY Sports Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Williams
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oklahoma Sooners
    Oklahoma Sooners
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Texas Longhorns
    Texas Longhorns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Oklahoma Sooners have rattled off four-straight wins since their upset loss to Kansas State. They’ve beaten Texas and Baylor who were each ranked No. 9 in the country at the time the Sooners picked up the win.

For their efforts, the 20-3 Sooners, who sit tied with Iowa State for first place in the Big 12, the Sooners moved up to No. 15 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

Oklahoma picked up dramatic wins over Baylor and West Virginia in the last week led by Madi Williams who picked up Big 12 Player of the Week honors. Williams averaged 21.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in the Sooners one-possession wins over the Bears and Mountaineers.

Oklahoma still sits four spots back of Baylor and six spots behind Iowa State who is No. 9 and the highest-rated team in the Big 12. Oklahoma takes on the No. 16 Texas Longhorns on Saturday in Austin.

Here’s a full look at the USA TODAY Sports Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

South Carolina

21-1

799 (31)

2

Stanford

18-3

763 (1)

+1

3

Louisville

21-2

733

+1

4

Michigan

20-2

693

+1

5

NC State

21-3

675

-2

6

Indiana

16-3

638

7

Arizona

17-3

638

-2

8

Connecticut

15-4

574

+1

9

Iowa State

20-3

538

+1

10

Tennessee

19-4

447

+1

11

Baylor

17-5

445

+1

12

Maryland

17-6

416

+2

13

LSU

19-4

395

+2

14

Georgia

17-5

373

-3

15

Oklahoma

20-3

349

+3

16

Georgia Tech

18-5

318

+1

17

Texas

15-6

284

-4

18

BYU

19-2

235

-2

19

Notre Dame

1805

228

20

Florida Gulf Coast

21-1

209

21

Ohio State

17-4

200

22

North Carolina

18-4

148

+1

23

Florida

17-6

80

+13

24

Iowa

15-6

74

25

Oregon

15-7

41

-3

25

Ole Miss

18-5

63

Schools Dropped Out

None

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas State 21; Liberty 20; Central Florida 19; South Florida 10; Rhode Island 7; Virginia Tech 6; Stony Brook 6; Nebraska 4; Drexel 4; Dayton 3; Duke 2; Utah 1; Gonzaga 1.

Recommended Stories