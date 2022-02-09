Oklahoma Sooners up 3 spots in latest USA TODAY Sports Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll

The Oklahoma Sooners have rattled off four-straight wins since their upset loss to Kansas State. They’ve beaten Texas and Baylor who were each ranked No. 9 in the country at the time the Sooners picked up the win.

For their efforts, the 20-3 Sooners, who sit tied with Iowa State for first place in the Big 12, the Sooners moved up to No. 15 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

Oklahoma picked up dramatic wins over Baylor and West Virginia in the last week led by Madi Williams who picked up Big 12 Player of the Week honors. Williams averaged 21.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in the Sooners one-possession wins over the Bears and Mountaineers.

Oklahoma still sits four spots back of Baylor and six spots behind Iowa State who is No. 9 and the highest-rated team in the Big 12. Oklahoma takes on the No. 16 Texas Longhorns on Saturday in Austin.

Here’s a full look at the USA TODAY Sports Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 South Carolina 21-1 799 (31) – 2 Stanford 18-3 763 (1) +1 3 Louisville 21-2 733 +1 4 Michigan 20-2 693 +1 5 NC State 21-3 675 -2 6 Indiana 16-3 638 – 7 Arizona 17-3 638 -2 8 Connecticut 15-4 574 +1 9 Iowa State 20-3 538 +1 10 Tennessee 19-4 447 +1 11 Baylor 17-5 445 +1 12 Maryland 17-6 416 +2 13 LSU 19-4 395 +2 14 Georgia 17-5 373 -3 15 Oklahoma 20-3 349 +3 16 Georgia Tech 18-5 318 +1 17 Texas 15-6 284 -4 18 BYU 19-2 235 -2 19 Notre Dame 1805 228 – 20 Florida Gulf Coast 21-1 209 – 21 Ohio State 17-4 200 – 22 North Carolina 18-4 148 +1 23 Florida 17-6 80 +13 24 Iowa 15-6 74 – 25 Oregon 15-7 41 -3 25 Ole Miss 18-5 63 –

Schools Dropped Out

None

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas State 21; Liberty 20; Central Florida 19; South Florida 10; Rhode Island 7; Virginia Tech 6; Stony Brook 6; Nebraska 4; Drexel 4; Dayton 3; Duke 2; Utah 1; Gonzaga 1.