Oklahoma Sooners up in 247Sports latest College Football Power Rankings

Spring ball has come and gone and the attention of the college football world turns to the 2022 season. This means, we get more “way-too-early” power rankings. In ESPN’s latest rankings, the Sooners moved up three spots and now Oklahoma’s seen another slight bump. This time in 247Sports post-spring power rankings.

Over at 247Sports, they polled their college writers to update their top 25 power rankings after spring ball and the Oklahoma Sooners moved up two spots from No. 12 to No. 10.

Our voters are bullish on the Sooners as a “good” team, but maybe not national championship contender material just yet under Brent Venables. Much of that overall worth hingers on his defense’s performance in Year 1 along with the progression of UCF transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who takes over for the departed Caleb Williams under center. Oklahoma moved up two spots from its previous ranking after a better-than-expected spring. One thing is obvious surrounding this year’s squad in Norman — the fanbase is jazzed up and ready for a new era of Oklahoma football judging by the spring-game attendance numbers. – Brad Crawford, 247Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners are the highest-ranked Big 12 team, coming in just ahead of the Baylor Bears at No. 11 according to 247Sports. The Bears certainly appear as the biggest threat to Oklahoma retaking its place atop the Big 12 in 2022.

With the news that Blake Shapen will be the starting quarterback, Baylor is looking to get more explosive in the passing game. Shapen was fantastic in the first quarter of the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma State. If he can carry that level of efficiency over to his first start of the 2022 season on the road against BYU, the Bears could find themselves repeating as Big 12 champs in 2022.

The Sooners will still have some work to do to prepare for the fall, but they’ve got a lot of talent on the roster and will be the favorite to win the conference.

