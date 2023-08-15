Oklahoma Sooners 2025 four-star TE target Nate Roberts decommits from Notre Dame

The Oklahoma Sooners haven’t been shy about the need to improve their tight end depth. Injuries to 2022 signees Kaden Helms and Jason Llewellyn have put a dent in the tight end depth chart of the future.

Position coach Joe Jon Finley and the group got a boost in the 2024 recruiting cycle when Davon Mitchell committed and reclassified. He’ll be joining the Sooners next year and could be a five-star prospect by national signing day.

But the position needs more talent. And Oklahoma got some encouraging news on that front. 2025 four-star tight end target Nate Roberts decommitted from Notre Dame Tuesday morning.

“I have made the decision to decommit from the University of Notre Dame,” Roberts posted on his social media profile. “I want to thank Coach Freeman, Coach Parker, and Chad Bowden for the opportunity, and wish them and the Fighting Irish the best going forward.

Roberts is a top five player in the state of Oklahoma, the No. 61 player in the 247Sports 2025 rankings, and a top five player at the position.

Last week SoonerScoop’s Josh McCuistion issued a prediction flip favoring the Oklahoma Sooners in Roberts’ recruitment. That felt like a foreshadowing of what happened today in Roberts pulling his pledge to the Fighting Irish.

The talented in-state prospect had only been committed to Notre Dame since June. Now it looks like the Sooners are honing in on adding another blue chip prospect to their rapidly growing 2025 Recruiting Class.

Roberts holds 31 offers, including 27 from Power Five programs. 10 are from SEC schools, including Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

Nate Roberts’ Recruiting Profile

Projections

Soon after the Notre Dame decommitment a flurry of predictions dropped favoring the Sooners. On3’s Sam Spiegelman, Rivals Clint Cosgrove, and OUInsider at Rivals Parker Thune each put in picks for the Sooners.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 112 4 2 Rivals 4 120 3 2 247Sports 4 61 2 2 247 Composite 4 110 2 2 On3 Recruiting 3 246 11 7 On3 Industry 4 134 2 3

Vitals

Hometown Washington, Okla. Projected Position Tight End Height 6-foot-4 Weight 230 lbs

Recruitment

Offered by Oklahoma on October 26, 2022

Committed to Notre Dame on June 17, 2023

Unofficial visit to Oklahoma on March 25, 2023

Decommitted from Notre Dame on August 15, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

