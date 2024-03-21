Oklahoma Sooners 2025 SEC opponents released

The Oklahoma Sooners haven’t even started the 2024 football season but they already know who they will be playing in 2025. It won’t be any easier than what they will face in 2024.

In fact, the schedule will arguably be tougher in 2025 than it is in 2024. After rumors of Oklahoma and the Texas Longhorns flipping SEC opponents in 2025, the Sooners will actually be playing the same conference teams but flipping the home field.

That means at home, Oklahoma will face Illinois State, the Michigan Wolverines, Kent State, Missouri Tigers, LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels and Auburn Tigers. On the road, they will face Temple Owls, Alabama Crimson Tide, South Carolina Gamecocks and Tennessee Volunteers. Of course, the Texas game will still be a neutral site game.

The Michigan game in the nonconference makes this one that much harder than the 2024 season. Now, things can change with the rosters, so it’s too early to tell what the toughest games will be in 2025, but the Sooners knew the battle when they decided to go to the SEC.

None of the conference games have a date or time set, but with Kent State on Oct. 4, 2025, it’s safe to assume the Texas game will be on Oct. 11, 2025, that year.

One thing is for certain, get your popcorn ready because it’s going to be a fun ride in the SEC.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire