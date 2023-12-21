Oklahoma Sooners 2024 signing class positional outlook

The Oklahoma Sooners put together another top-10 recruiting class, signing all 27 of their prospects on the first day of the early signing period.

It’s a class that will help define Oklahoma’s success in the SEC. It’s a class that’s balanced, with 14 offensive signees to 13 on the defensive side of the ball. The defensive front is garnering all of the attention, but the Oklahoma Sooners brought in a number of really talented players on both sides of the ball.

Here’s a positional look at the Sooners 2024 signing class.

Quarterback: 2

Michael Hawkins and Brendan Zurbrugg

The Oklahoma Sooners signed a pair of quarterbacks in the 2024 class, Michael Hawkins and Brendan Zurbrugg. And for some reason, the recruiting industry is low on these prolific passers.

Hawkins was one of the best quarterbacks in the state of Texas in 2023, helping Frisco Emerson go deep in the Texas 5A state playoffs. Zurbrugg was equally impressive in the state of Ohio.

The two signees give the Sooners a nice trio of young quarterbacks to work with in addition to projected starter Jackson Arnold.

Running Back: 2

Xavier Robinson and Taylor Tatum

The Oklahoma Sooners added two really good players to the running back room in Taylor Tatum and Xavier Robinson.

Tatum is the nation’s No. 1 running back, and Robinson was one of the most productive players in the country over the last two years. The two add a thunder and lightning aspect to the Sooners’ backfield.

Oklahoma also added Andy Bass as a preferred walk-on. Bass will be a dynamic, multifunctional player in the Sooner’s offense.

Wide Receiver: 4

Zion Kearney, Ivan Carreon, Zion Ragins, K.J. Daniels

Oklahoma’s wide receiver corps was arguably it’s best position group in 2023. And then they added Zion Kearney, Ivan Carreon, Zion Ragins, and K.J. Daniels.

It’s a group that adds great size in Kearney and Carreon and world-class track speed in Ragins and Daniels. A dynamic wide receiver group just got even better with these additions.

Emmett Jones is cooking with gas.

Tight End: 1

Davon Mitchell

Four-star or five-star, it doesn’t matter, the Oklahoma Sooners got one of the best players in the cycle in Davon Mitchell. Of all of their signees, Mitchell has the clearest path to playing time.

Offensive Line: 5

Josh Aisosa, Daniel Akinkunmi, Isaiah Autry, Eugene Brooks, Eddy Pierre-Louis

The offensive line isn’t getting a lot of love, but they’ve added some really good players in this class. It may take a year or two for them to see the field in a full-time capacity, but with questions at guard there’s a chance they could make an impact in 2024.

Defensive Line: 5

Wyatt Gilmore, Jayden Jackson, Danny Okoye, Nigel Smith, David Stone

The defensive line is the Oklahoma Sooners crown jewel of the 2024 recruiting class. And while the conversation may start with David Stone, it doesn’t stop there.

They added five blue-chip prospects along the defensive front. Jayden Jackson gives them a legit nose tackle that, like Stone, can stay on the field in every situation.

Nigel Smith has the ability to play inside and out along the defensive line. Danny Okoye and Wyatt Gilmore provide strong and athletic edge rushers that will be dynamic additions up front.

Linebacker: 1

James Nesta

The Sooners only added one player they expect to play linebacker at the moment, but James Nesta is an incredible athlete that will be an impact player and could even spend time at cheetah for the Sooners.

Cornerback: 3

Eli Bowen, Devon Jordan, Jeremiah Newcombe

Cornerback has seen a big facelift over the last several years under Jay Valai and this group adds to a deep group of youngsters at the position. Oklahoma’s losing Woodi Washington, which opens the door for someone over the last three signing classes to make an impact. And with the competitive nature of this group, it could come from one of the three cornerbacks that Oklahoma signed in 2024.

Safety: 4

Michael Boganowski, Jaydan Hardy, Mykel Patterson-McDonald, Reggie Powers

If wide receiver isn’t the deepest position group on the team, it might very well be safety. And then they’re adding a deep stable of players via their 2024 signing class.

It’s a diverse group that has playmaking potential. Guys like Michael Boganowski and Reggie Powers could also play cheetah for the Sooners. Mykel Patterson-McDonald could help out as a nickel safety as well.

It’s a physical group that will help add depth to a position that will lose Billy Bowman after 2024.

