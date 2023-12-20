Oklahoma Sooners 2024 Early Signing Period Tracker

It’s day one of the 2024 early signing period, and the Oklahoma Sooners are already off to the races. A number of their prospects got the ball rolling first thing this morning, signing their National Letters of Intent to play ball at Oklahoma.

It’s expected that nearly all of Oklahoma’s committed players in the 2024 class will sign for the Sooners on day one of the early signing period. However, as we saw in the Peyton Bowen recruitment a year ago, there could be a surprise or two during the early signing period.

As Oklahoma welcomes in its 24K recruiting class, here are the players that have officially become members of the Oklahoma Sooners.

At the moment, 26 of the 27 players committed to the Oklahoma Sooners have signed their national letters of intent. As of this publication, the Sooners are still waiting on Taylor Tatum.

Get to know the Sooners 2024 recruiting class with our early signing period tracker.

Follow along for all of our 2024 early signing period

Daniel Akinkunmi - 3-Star OL - London, England - SIGNED

Daniel Akinkunmi is rated as the No. 39 interior offensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting cycle and chose the Sooners over Clemson, Baylor, and Miami. His offer sheet included Ole Miss, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Carolina, Penn State, Duke, and Texas Tech. – John Williams, Sooners Wire

Reggie Powers - 4-star safety - Dayton, Ohio - SIGNED

In Reggie Powers, the Sooners get a big, tall, fast, athletic, and versatile safety prospect. He can play both free safety and in the box. With his size and athleticism, he could be a candidate to get some work at cheetah in Brent Venables defense. – John Williams, Sooners Wire

K.J. Daniels - 3-Star WR - Franklinton, Louisiana - Signed

Considered a three-star prospect, Kelly “K.J.” Daniels is truly a big play waiting to happen. Whether in the passing game or the running game, he is a cheat code with his ability to accelerate and break away from defenders. He’ll be an impact player for the Sooners on the outside but could even carve out a role in the slot as he continues to refine his game. – John Williams, Sooners Wire

James Nesta - 4-Star LB - Cornelius, North Carolina - SIGNED

He stands 6-foot-5, and his Hough High School team was a fearsome defense partly due to his ability to play in space as a traditional linebacker but also on the edge, rushing the passer. – Bryant Crews, Sooners Wire

Xavier Robinson - 3-Star RB - Midwest City, Oklahoma - SIGNED

Xavier Robinson burst on the scene after an incredible junior season saw him rush for 2,594 yards and 39 TDs on 9.4 yards per carry. He had another fantastic season in 2023, securing Max Preps Oklahoma Prep Player of the Year. After receiving a lot of interest nationally, he eventually committed to the Sooners. – Jaron Spor, Sooners Wire

Wyatt Gilmore - 4-Star Edge - Rogers, Minnesota - SIGNED

Wyatt Gilmore is someone Oklahoma Sooners fans are going to love. He plays with a high motor and is constantly around the ball and making plays. He most likely will spend the 2024 campaign developing his body and getting bigger for the 2025 season. But he could be a guy that becomes a rotational piece in 2024 just because of how hard he plays. – Jaron Spor, Sooners Wire

Ivan Carreon - 4-Star WR - Odessa, Texas - SIGNED

The first thing you notice about Ivan Carreon on the football field is his size. At 6-foot-6, he towers over defensive backs. But that’s not all he is. Carreon is a smooth route runner who has a full route tree to work with. He can win after the catch with great lateral agility for a player his size and has tremendous breakaway speed. – John Williams, Sooners Wire

Zion Kearney - 4-Star WR - Missouri City, Texas - SIGNED

Kearney also runs track, and his ability to get up to top speed in the open field is very evident on tape. During his junior season, he posted 100-meter times of 10.89 and 10.98 in February. In the fall, he was a unanimous selection to Texas District 20-6A first-team after tallying 39 catches for 765 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022. Kearney also displays an ability to operate as a big slot or out wide. From the slot, he caught bubble screens or ran drags that allowed him to utilize his speed and frame to be a huge target for his quarterback while on the move. – Bryant Crews, Sooners Wire

Jayden Jackson - 4-Star DT - Bradenton, Fla. - SIGNED

Let’s work I’m all in ⭕️❤️ https://t.co/0VDIgvW8Ar — Jayden Jackson (@JaydenJackson65) December 20, 2023

In Jayden Jackson, the Oklahoma Sooners landed a legit nose tackle that will offer production as both a run-stuffer and pass rusher. Jackson possesses an impressive first step and is able to bully interior offensive linemen, and has the quickness and agility to dart into the backfield and disrupt the play. – John Williams, Sooners Wire

Zion Ragins, 4-Star WR - Gray, Ga. - SIGNED

Zion Ragins is a state champion sprinter in the 100-meter dash, and on the football field, he is simply a player who needs the ball in his hands. It doesn’t matter how, but get him the ball and let him do his thing. – Bryant Crews, Sooners Wire

Mykel Patterson-McDonald - Rivals 4-Star Safety - Moore, Okla. - SIGNED

Blessed all thanks to the man above LOCKED IN 10000% @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/IKm3swMuOR — Mykel Patterson-McDonald (@KelGonGetLive) December 20, 2023

Mykel Patterson-McDonald is an aggressive safety product who attacks the ball in the air. He’s also a willing tackler, playing with speed and physicality in run support. – John Williams, Sooners Wire

Danny Okoye - 4-Star EDGE - Tulsa, Okla. - Signed

Danny Okoye has all of the physical tools to make an immediate impact at Oklahoma. You worry about the competition he played in high school, but the tools are there. He’s someone who could be a situational pass rusher for them in 2024 and has a very bright future. – Jaron Spor, Sooners Wire

Brenden Zurbrugg - 3-Star QB - Alliance, Ohio - SIGNED

Zurbrugg stands 6-foot-3 and will graduate from Alliance High School as the program’s all-time leader in passing yards, completions, completion percentage, and passing touchdowns. As a senior in 2023, he was an all-state first-team member. – Bryant Crews, Sooners Wire

Josh Aisosa - 3-Star OT - Santa Fe, Edmond, Okla. - SIGNED

Aisosa is a 6-foot-4 and 305-pound offensive lineman who will probably play guard at Oklahoma. He also has a wrestling background, which usually pays dividends for offensive linemen. Creed Humphrey is a name that comes to mind for that. – Jaron Spor, Sooners Wire

Nigel Smith - 4-Star DL - Melissa, Texas - SIGNED

Power is Nigel Smith’s calling card, as he uses excellent raw strength to bullrush his opponents. Smith plans to enroll early, so he’ll be on campus when Oklahoma starts winter ball in January. – Bryant Crews, Sooners Wire

Michael Hawkins - 4-Star QB - Frisco, Texas - SIGNED

Michael Hawkins is an Oklahoma legacy by way of his father, who played defensive back at Oklahoma under Brent Venables. The younger Hawkins is a surgical passer who has steadily improved over the last two years. In his senior season, he put up video game numbers. He accounted for over 50 touchdowns and fewer than seven turnovers in 2023. – Bryant Crews, Sooners Wire

Eddy Pierre-Louis - 4-star OL - Tampa, Fla. - SIGNED

The 6-foot-3, 335-pound guard is a freak of nature. Eddy Pierre-Louis recorded 25 reps at 225 pounds on the bench press at a camp last summer which would have been the 16th most at the NFL combine by an offensive lineman in 2023. He also ran a 12.97 100m dash in high school as well. – Jaron Spor, Sooners Wire

Eli Bowen - 4-Star CB (Rivals) - Guyer, Denton, Texas - SIGNED

Eli Bowen is the younger brother of Peyton Bowen but is no slouch himself. He’s a four-star cornerback who is 5-foot-9 and weighs 165 pounds. He’s a player that plays bigger than his size suggests. – Bryant Crews, Sooners Wire

Devon Jordan - 4-Star CB - Union High, Tulsa, Okla. - SIGNED

Jordan has great speed. In fact, 247Sports reported he ran a wind-aided 10.71 100m and 21.93 200m times as a junior in Spring 2023 at the OSAA 6A Regional meet. He placed fifth at the OSAA 6A meet in the 100m with a wind-legal 10.91. That’s something the Sooners can use in the secondary. – Jaron Spor, Sooners Wire

Michael Boganowski - 4-Star ATH - Junction City, Kan. - SIGNED

He dominated at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds at Junction City (Kan.) High and was even initially recruited as a safety. It’s safe to say he’ll get his first crack in college as a safety as well, but because of his frame, he could slide down, bulk up, and play linebacker, or he could end up at the most versatile spot on the defense, Cheetah. – Bryant Crews, Sooners Wire

Jeremiah Newcombe - 4-star CB - Queen Creek, Arizona - SIGNED

A consensus four-star prospect, Newcombe is the No. 27 cornerback in the 2024 recruiting cycle. A two-way player for Casteel, Newcombe is a really good athlete that will only continue to improve as he matures physically. – John Williams, Sooners Wire

Jaydan Hardy - 4-star Safety - Lewisville, Texas - SIGNED

Jaydan Hardy is a versatile safety who’s shown the ability to play cornerback, in the box, or as the deep safety. His athleticism landed him a two-way role for the Lewisville Farmers, where he’d also line up at wide receiver. – John Williams, Sooners Wire

Davon Mitchell - 4-star Tight End - Los Alamitos, Ca. - SIGNED

Davon Mitchell was considered a five-star prospect and the No. 1 tight end in the 2025 class before reclassifying to 2024. Mitchell is someone who could compete for a lot of playing time right away. – Jaron Spor, Sooners Wire

David Stone - 5-star DL - Bradenton Fla. - SIGNED

He stands 6-foot-4 and carries 280 pounds effortlessly. With that frame, he could certainly add more mass. That size, combined with elite athleticism, technique, charisma, and production at the highest levels of high school football, is unmatched. He’s the crown jewel of the 2024 recruiting class and should see snaps as soon as next year. – Bryant Crews, Sooners Wire

Isaiah Autry - 3-star OL - Fulton, Miss. - SIGNED

The No. 1 offensive tackle in the state of Mississippi, Autry has good technique and displays great strength. Once he latches on to a rusher, he stops them in their tracks. His 6-foot-7 frame provides good reach to prevent rushers from getting in on his body, allowing Autry to maintain good leverage. He drives his feet as a run blocker, continuing his blocking assignment well after the ball carrier has broken through to the second level. – John Williams, Sooners Wire

Eugene Brooks - 4-Star OL - Chatsworth, Ca. - SIGNED

He’s the No. 5 interior offensive lineman, according to 247Sports, and the No. 14 player in the state of California. He’s a strong player who has the size to step in and be a difference-maker early in his Sooners career. – John Williams, Sooners Wire

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire