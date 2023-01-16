Oklahoma Sooners 2024 3-Star defensive end Ted Hammond

The Oklahoma Sooners latest offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle goes out to Cincinnati, Ohio native Ted Hammond. Hammond, who plays defensive end for St. Xavier High School.

At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, he looks to be the part of a strongside defensive end that can play in three and four-man fronts at the collegiate level. Currently, Hammond has 16 Power Five offers, including the Oklahoma Sooners.

His profile has come on strong of late, picking up the Sooners’ offer on Sunday and an offer from Michigan on Friday. With his size and ability, it’s only a matter of time before his Power Five offers approach 25-30.

Hammond is a powerful player that displays fantastic gap integrity. He’s relentless in pursuit. He does a nice job stringing out plays in the run game. His size allows him to play over the center as the nose tackle or as the defensive end in three-man alignments. He looks best suited to play defensive end on early downs and kick inside to play defensive tackle on passing downs.

Ted Hammond’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Michigan and Iowa as the current leaders for Ted Hammond.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN — — — — Rivals — — — — 247Sports 3 — 10 23 247 Composite — — — — On3 Recruiting 3 — 16 32 On3 Consensus 3 365 14 31

Vitals

Hometown Cincinnati, Ohio Projected Position Defensive End Height 6-5 Weight 265 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on Jan 15, 2023

Notable Offers

According to 247Sports

Oklahoma

Boston College

Cincinnati

Duke

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisville

Michigan

Minnesota

Northwestern

Pitt

Rutgers

Vanderbilt

Washington

West Virginia

Twitter

