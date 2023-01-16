Oklahoma Sooners 2024 3-Star defensive end Ted Hammond

The Oklahoma Sooners latest offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle goes out to Cincinnati, Ohio native Ted Hammond. Hammond, who plays defensive end for St. Xavier High School.

At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, he looks to be the part of a strongside defensive end that can play in three and four-man fronts at the collegiate level. Currently, Hammond has 16 Power Five offers, including the Oklahoma Sooners.

His profile has come on strong of late, picking up the Sooners’ offer on Sunday and an offer from Michigan on Friday. With his size and ability, it’s only a matter of time before his Power Five offers approach 25-30.

Hammond is a powerful player that displays fantastic gap integrity. He’s relentless in pursuit. He does a nice job stringing out plays in the run game. His size allows him to play over the center as the nose tackle or as the defensive end in three-man alignments. He looks best suited to play defensive end on early downs and kick inside to play defensive tackle on passing downs.

Ted Hammond’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

Rivals

247Sports

3

10

23

247 Composite

On3 Recruiting

3

16

32

On3 Consensus

3

365

14

31

 

Vitals

Hometown

Cincinnati, Ohio

Projected Position

Defensive End

Height

6-5

Weight

265 lbs

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on Jan 15, 2023

Notable Offers

According to 247Sports

  • Oklahoma

  • Boston College

  • Cincinnati

  • Duke

  • Iowa

  • Kansas

  • Kentucky

  • Louisville

  • Michigan

  • Minnesota

  • Northwestern

  • Pitt

  • Rutgers

  • Vanderbilt

  • Washington

  • West Virginia

