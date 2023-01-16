Oklahoma Sooners 2024 3-Star defensive end Ted Hammond
The Oklahoma Sooners latest offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle goes out to Cincinnati, Ohio native Ted Hammond. Hammond, who plays defensive end for St. Xavier High School.
At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, he looks to be the part of a strongside defensive end that can play in three and four-man fronts at the collegiate level. Currently, Hammond has 16 Power Five offers, including the Oklahoma Sooners.
His profile has come on strong of late, picking up the Sooners’ offer on Sunday and an offer from Michigan on Friday. With his size and ability, it’s only a matter of time before his Power Five offers approach 25-30.
Hammond is a powerful player that displays fantastic gap integrity. He’s relentless in pursuit. He does a nice job stringing out plays in the run game. His size allows him to play over the center as the nose tackle or as the defensive end in three-man alignments. He looks best suited to play defensive end on early downs and kick inside to play defensive tackle on passing downs.
Ted Hammond’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Michigan and Iowa as the current leaders for Ted Hammond.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
—
—
—
—
Rivals
—
—
—
—
247Sports
3
—
10
23
247 Composite
—
—
—
—
On3 Recruiting
3
—
16
32
On3 Consensus
3
365
14
31
Vitals
Hometown
Cincinnati, Ohio
Projected Position
Defensive End
Height
6-5
Weight
265 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on Jan 15, 2023
Notable Offers
According to 247Sports
Boston College
Cincinnati
Duke
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisville
Minnesota
Northwestern
Pitt
Rutgers
Vanderbilt
Washington
West Virginia
After a great conversation with @CoachToddBates and @CoachVenables I’m blessed to receive an offer from The University of Oklahoma!!! @MiguelChavis65 @CoachTedRoof @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/7NjUkEVG1t
— Ted Hammond (@TedHammond14) January 15, 2023