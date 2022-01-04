Oklahoma Sooners 2022 transfer portal tracker

The transfer portal for the Oklahoma Sooners has been as busy as I-35 and I-40 through Oklahoma City over the last month. They’ve seen starters load up the moving trucks and find new homes out east and other players withdrawal their names from the portal.

The biggest name to hit the portal since Spencer Rattler left for South Carolina entered his name into the pool of players on Monday. Caleb Williams, who is exploring his options after the departure of Lincoln Riley to USC hasn’t ruled out a return to Oklahoma, but he will certainly test the transfer market.

Not long after Williams made it known he’d explore the transfer portal, the Sooners received some relief from the quarterback exits from quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the former UCF quarterback. Gabriel was committed to UCLA in the portal, but his close connection to offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby led to a flip of commitment, and Gabriel is now a member of the Oklahoma Sooners.

The portal has been busy and there are several more subtractions and additions that could occur this offseason. We’ll keep you updated here at Sooners Wire with every transfer portal transaction.

Brey Walker, OL returned to the Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma offensive lineman Brey Walker (70) warms up before an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 33-14. AP Photo/Brandon Wade

Brey Walker returned to the Oklahoma Sooners on Dec. 15, 2021 per OU Daily.

Jadon Haselwood, WR to Arkansas Razorbacks

Spencer Rattler, QB to South Carolina Gamecocks

Austin Stogner, TE to South Carolina Gamecocks

Dillon Gabriel, QB from UCF Golden Knights

McKade Mettauer, OL from California

Daniel Parker, Jr., TE from Missouri

Theo Wease, WR returned to the Oklahoma Sooners

Caleb Williams, QB (Destination Unknown)

