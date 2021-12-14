Oklahoma Sooners 2022 Recruiting Class Commitment Tracker

It’s been a wild couple of weeks for the Oklahoma Sooners on the recruiting trail. What once had the makings of a top-five recruiting class dipped down to 27 a week ago in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings. Now, on the eve of the early signing period, the Oklahoma Sooners have climbed back into the top 10 and could climb higher over the next couple of months with National Signing Day a couple of months away.

The Sooners have seen their fair share of de-commitments along the way, as one would expect with a coaching change. But that hasn’t stopped Brent Venables and his staff from making a statement in the 2022 recruiting cycle. The Sooners have had several players affirm their commitments over social media.

With early signing day set to kick off, here’s a list of the current commitments according to 247Sports. We’ll update the tracker as it evolves, but here’s Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class thus far.

Kobie McKinzie -- Linebacker, Cooper (Lubbock, TX)

Gavin Sawchuk -- Running Back, Valor Christian (Littleton, CO)

Jason Llewellyn -- Tight End, Aledo (Aledo, TX)

After a lot of prayer and taking everything in, there is no school I’d rather play for than The University of Oklahoma!!! The fans, the culture and the family that is OU is something special and something I want to be a part of for the rest of my life. BOOMER SOONER‼️⭕️☝🏼#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/6qlWtp9Wsb — Jason Llewellyn (@Jasonllew89) December 7, 2021

Kip Lewis-- Outside Linebacker, Carthage (Carthage, TX)

The MAN makes the BRAND!!!!#OUDNA @OU_Football very wise words from my dawg Coach V…. BOOMER SOONER pic.twitter.com/lozHX4LhxA — Kip Lewis (@KipLewis9) December 9, 2021

Jayden Rowe -- Cornerback, Union (Tulsa, OK)

Jake Taylor -- OL, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

Rivalries run deep…. Even from commits!!! 4⭐️ OT Jake Taylor brings out the GOLDEN HAT to commit to @OU_Football. 94 days until the #RedRiverRivalry. @CBSSportsHQ @247Sports @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/UOvwwgPZaE — Amanda Guerra (@AmandaGuerraCBS) July 7, 2021

Just wanted to say thank you for all of the birthday wishes yesterday. It ended with a great night with @DeMarcoMurray. I told him that I am still, and always will be 100% committed to The University of Oklahoma. #ChampU22 -BOOMER MOTHER F**KING SOONER pic.twitter.com/Kg3gYzUsQs — Jake Taylor (@JakeTaylor_79) December 3, 2021

Jacob Sexton -- Offensive Tackle, Deer Creek (Edmond, OK)

I know that this 22’ class, and the current players are capable of big things for the Sooners leading into the SEC. There’s just something special amongst this group and I believe it’s time us recruits get active on Twitter! What do y’all think Sooner Nation?? #PutOutTheFire pic.twitter.com/ZmUtiTn4dH — JACOB SEXTON7️⃣3️⃣ (@Jacob_Sexton_) November 30, 2021

Robert Spears-Jennings -- WR/DB, Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, OK)

Xavion Brice -- WR/DB, Sequin (Arlington, TX)

change of plans I will be signing on Wednesday, and picking my decision if I’m staying at OU or not and out of the schools it’s going to be is OU ,UT , Texas tech — Xavion Brice (@BriceXavion) December 12, 2021

Kaden Helms -- TE, Bellevue West (Bellevue, NE)

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Kaden Helms has just Committed to Oklahoma, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’5 225 TE chose the Sooners over North Carolina, Miami, and Arizona State He joins the #5 Ranked Class according to the 2022 Team Rankings. pic.twitter.com/nkVTKCHjTS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 17, 2021

Sooner nation, I was going to write some long, drawn out paragraph regarding where my commitment currently stands with the University of Oklahoma. But why not let Fresh Prince do the honors for me? 🙃#OUDNA. pic.twitter.com/5gKhcvUPp4 — Kaden Helms (@KadenJHelms) December 6, 2021

Almost time to make this official, anyone is welcome! #ChampU22 https://t.co/pQ60KJoKpY — Kaden Helms (@KadenJHelms) December 14, 2021

Cedric Roberts -- DL, Hendrickson (Pflugerville, TX)

Nicholas Anderson -- WR, Katy (Katy, TX)

Nick Evers -- QB, Flower Mound (Flower Mound, TX)

Alton Tarber -- DT, Deerfield Beach (Deerfield Beach, FL)

Gentry Williams -- ATH, Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, OK)

