Oklahoma Sooners 2022 Recruiting Class Commitment Tracker
It’s been a wild couple of weeks for the Oklahoma Sooners on the recruiting trail. What once had the makings of a top-five recruiting class dipped down to 27 a week ago in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings. Now, on the eve of the early signing period, the Oklahoma Sooners have climbed back into the top 10 and could climb higher over the next couple of months with National Signing Day a couple of months away.
The Sooners have seen their fair share of de-commitments along the way, as one would expect with a coaching change. But that hasn’t stopped Brent Venables and his staff from making a statement in the 2022 recruiting cycle. The Sooners have had several players affirm their commitments over social media.
With early signing day set to kick off, here’s a list of the current commitments according to 247Sports. We’ll update the tracker as it evolves, but here’s Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class thus far.
Kobie McKinzie -- Linebacker, Cooper (Lubbock, TX)
— kobie (@kobiemckinzie26) December 13, 2021
Gavin Sawchuk -- Running Back, Valor Christian (Littleton, CO)
Boomer Sooner!! pic.twitter.com/35lezGgiCj
— Gavin Sawchuk (@G28football) December 5, 2021
Boomer Sooner @OU_Football
— Gavin Sawchuk (@G28football) June 22, 2021
Jason Llewellyn -- Tight End, Aledo (Aledo, TX)
COMMITTED! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/kIQI4BraT3
— Jason Llewellyn (@Jasonllew89) February 19, 2021
After a lot of prayer and taking everything in, there is no school I’d rather play for than The University of Oklahoma!!! The fans, the culture and the family that is OU is something special and something I want to be a part of for the rest of my life. BOOMER SOONER‼️⭕️☝🏼#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/6qlWtp9Wsb
— Jason Llewellyn (@Jasonllew89) December 7, 2021
Kip Lewis-- Outside Linebacker, Carthage (Carthage, TX)
@gabrieldbrooks @LincolnRiley @samspiegs @justinwells2424 @BrandonDrumm247 @CoachBOdom @SummerSurratt @HamiltonESPN @CoachGrinch @LemmingReport pic.twitter.com/nHeIPvcZnu
— Kip Lewis (@KipLewis9) April 30, 2021
The MAN makes the BRAND!!!!#OUDNA @OU_Football very wise words from my dawg Coach V…. BOOMER SOONER pic.twitter.com/lozHX4LhxA
— Kip Lewis (@KipLewis9) December 9, 2021
get the ink ready on Wednesday @ 1…. @OU_Football #BoomerSooner #oudna pic.twitter.com/aHQVBskzBa
— Kip Lewis (@KipLewis9) December 13, 2021
Jayden Rowe -- Cornerback, Union (Tulsa, OK)
Every moment is a fresh beginning.#OUDNA 🧬 @LincolnRiley @CoachRoyM @CoachGrinch
COMMITTED… pic.twitter.com/gImUoPtNvI
— Jro. (@TheJaydenRowe) April 30, 2021
Signing day tomorrow! @UnionFootball #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/lbBdI9gL6G
— Jro. (@TheJaydenRowe) December 14, 2021
Jake Taylor -- OL, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
Rivalries run deep…. Even from commits!!!
4⭐️ OT Jake Taylor brings out the GOLDEN HAT to commit to @OU_Football. 94 days until the #RedRiverRivalry. @CBSSportsHQ @247Sports @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/UOvwwgPZaE
— Amanda Guerra (@AmandaGuerraCBS) July 7, 2021
Just wanted to say thank you for all of the birthday wishes yesterday. It ended with a great night with @DeMarcoMurray. I told him that I am still, and always will be 100% committed to The University of Oklahoma. #ChampU22
-BOOMER MOTHER F**KING SOONER pic.twitter.com/Kg3gYzUsQs
— Jake Taylor (@JakeTaylor_79) December 3, 2021
Jacob Sexton -- Offensive Tackle, Deer Creek (Edmond, OK)
COMMITTED… 🏈🥞@SpencerForsyth_ @JRConrad64 @CoachStandley @CoachNallDawg @CoachPaulAlex #TMRollsDeep #BarnGym pic.twitter.com/leC99pHec9
— JACOB SEXTON7️⃣3️⃣ (@Jacob_Sexton_) July 3, 2021
I know that this 22’ class, and the current players are capable of big things for the Sooners leading into the SEC. There’s just something special amongst this group and I believe it’s time us recruits get active on Twitter! What do y’all think Sooner Nation?? #PutOutTheFire pic.twitter.com/ZmUtiTn4dH
— JACOB SEXTON7️⃣3️⃣ (@Jacob_Sexton_) November 30, 2021
Robert Spears-Jennings -- WR/DB, Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, OK)
The Commitment… @LincolnRiley #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/YiYnS9zJTj
— RSJ🖤 (@RobertJ3nnings) July 4, 2021
— RSJ🖤 (@RobertJ3nnings) December 5, 2021
Xavion Brice -- WR/DB, Sequin (Arlington, TX)
My new home!!!! @LincolnRiley pic.twitter.com/hj2NfhqaJ1
— Xavion Brice (@BriceXavion) July 4, 2021
change of plans I will be signing on Wednesday, and picking my decision if I’m staying at OU or not and out of the schools it’s going to be is OU ,UT , Texas tech
— Xavion Brice (@BriceXavion) December 12, 2021
Kaden Helms -- TE, Bellevue West (Bellevue, NE)
BREAKING: Four-Star TE Kaden Helms has just Committed to Oklahoma, he tells @On3Recruits
The 6’5 225 TE chose the Sooners over North Carolina, Miami, and Arizona State
He joins the #5 Ranked Class according to the 2022 Team Rankings. pic.twitter.com/nkVTKCHjTS
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 17, 2021
Sooner nation, I was going to write some long, drawn out paragraph regarding where my commitment currently stands with the University of Oklahoma. But why not let Fresh Prince do the honors for me? 🙃#OUDNA. pic.twitter.com/5gKhcvUPp4
— Kaden Helms (@KadenJHelms) December 6, 2021
Almost time to make this official, anyone is welcome! #ChampU22 https://t.co/pQ60KJoKpY
— Kaden Helms (@KadenJHelms) December 14, 2021
Cedric Roberts -- DL, Hendrickson (Pflugerville, TX)
#ATGT COMMITTED!! @CoachThibbs @CoachNoon45 @Rivalsfbcamps @FlxAtx @LincolnRiley @HawkNationHHS pic.twitter.com/50FSiJ18gC
— big freak🗣 (@Big_cedy) July 28, 2021
Great talk with coach⭕️ #Boomer @CoachVenables @MiguelChavis65 pic.twitter.com/6ctfU8vex5
— big freak🗣 (@Big_cedy) December 13, 2021
Nicholas Anderson -- WR, Katy (Katy, TX)
Boomer🔴⚪️ @LincolnRiley @CoachSimmonsOU @OU_CoachGundy @SkysTheLimitWR pic.twitter.com/RSdxP24bIg
— Nicholas Anderson (@nicanderson02) November 1, 2021
Nick Evers -- QB, Flower Mound (Flower Mound, TX)
All Glory To God!
COMMITTED!! #OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/e22EBDEdb1
— nicco (@NickEvers12) December 13, 2021
Alton Tarber -- DT, Deerfield Beach (Deerfield Beach, FL)
1000%committed🔴⚪️ #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/0p39YdKmYu
— Dr3am.chas3r (@TarberIv) December 14, 2021
Gentry Williams -- ATH, Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, OK)
#BREAKING: 4⭐️ ATH & CB Gentry Williams has committed to Lincoln Riley and @OU_Football ⭕️@gentrywilliams5 locks in his commitment for #BoomerSooner 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O2ZdAsVrn9
— 247Sports (@247Sports) October 18, 2021
De-Commitments
Raleek Brown, RB
Derrick Moore, DL
Demetrius Hunter, DL
