Oklahoma Sooners 2022 Recruiting Class Commitment Tracker

John Williams
·5 min read

It’s been a wild couple of weeks for the Oklahoma Sooners on the recruiting trail. What once had the makings of a top-five recruiting class dipped down to 27 a week ago in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings. Now, on the eve of the early signing period, the Oklahoma Sooners have climbed back into the top 10 and could climb higher over the next couple of months with National Signing Day a couple of months away.

The Sooners have seen their fair share of de-commitments along the way, as one would expect with a coaching change. But that hasn’t stopped Brent Venables and his staff from making a statement in the 2022 recruiting cycle. The Sooners have had several players affirm their commitments over social media.

With early signing day set to kick off, here’s a list of the current commitments according to 247Sports. We’ll update the tracker as it evolves, but here’s Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class thus far.

Kobie McKinzie -- Linebacker, Cooper (Lubbock, TX)

Gavin Sawchuk -- Running Back, Valor Christian (Littleton, CO)

Jason Llewellyn -- Tight End, Aledo (Aledo, TX)

Kip Lewis-- Outside Linebacker, Carthage (Carthage, TX)

Jayden Rowe -- Cornerback, Union (Tulsa, OK)

Jake Taylor -- OL, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

Jacob Sexton -- Offensive Tackle, Deer Creek (Edmond, OK)

Robert Spears-Jennings -- WR/DB, Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, OK)

Xavion Brice -- WR/DB, Sequin (Arlington, TX)

Kaden Helms -- TE, Bellevue West (Bellevue, NE)

Cedric Roberts -- DL, Hendrickson (Pflugerville, TX)

Nicholas Anderson -- WR, Katy (Katy, TX)

Nick Evers -- QB, Flower Mound (Flower Mound, TX)

Alton Tarber -- DT, Deerfield Beach (Deerfield Beach, FL)

Gentry Williams -- ATH, Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, OK)

De-Commitments

1

1

Recommended Stories