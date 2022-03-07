Oklahoma Sooners 2022 NFL Combine testing results

11 Oklahoma Sooners participated in the 2022 NFL Combine over the weekend. In addition to the testing that occurred, the annual scouting event in Indianapolis provided the first opportunity for players to meet with teams ahead of the NFL draft in late April.

Players didn’t participate in every event as most will wait for Oklahoma’s Pro Day on March 9th to do more on-field work or to test on the bench press.

The only player to take part in each of the combine’s on-field tests was Jeremiah Hall. Hall’s being viewed as a fullback at the next level and has a chance to hear his name called in the 2022 NFL draft because of his pass-catching prowess.

Kicker Gabe Brkic didn’t participate in any on-field testing, but a kicker doesn’t need to run fast or bench 225 a bunch of times to be a good kicker.

As Oklahoma gets set to host its pro day on Wednesday, here’s where 11 of the 12 NFL draft prospects stand.

Testing numbers come via NFL.com

Nik Bonitto, EDGE

Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto (11) celebrates after sacking Iowa State’s Brock Purdy (15) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Oklahoma won 28-21. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

40-yard dash: 4.54 seconds

Bench Press: —

Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches

Broad Jump: 120 inches

3-cone drill: 7.07 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.23 seconds

60-yard shuttle: —

Isaiah Thomas, EDGE

Oklahoma’s Isaiah Thomas (95) chases after Iowa State’s Brock Purdy (15) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Oklahoma won 28-21. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

40-yard dash: 4.7 seconds

Bench Press: —

Vertical Jump: 31.5 inches

Broad Jump: 117 inches

3-cone drill: —

20-yard shuttle: —

60-yard shuttle: —

Perrion Winfrey, DT

Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (8) tackles Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Dominic Richardson (20) to cause a fumble during the third quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 37-33. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

40-yard dash: 4.89

Bench Press: —

Vertical Jump: —

Broad Jump: —

3-cone drill: —

20-yard shuttle: —

60-yard shuttle: —

Kennedy Brooks, RB

Dec 29, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Mack Wilson (30) during the third quarter of the 2018 Orange Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds

Bench Press: —

Vertical Jump: 31 inches

Broad Jump: 120 inches

3-cone drill: —

20-yard shuttle: —

60-yard shuttle: —

Delarrin Turner-Yell, S

Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) celebrates making an interception against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

40-yard dash: 4.47 seconds

Bench Press: —

Vertical Jump: —

Broad Jump: 122 inches

3-cone drill: —

20-yard shuttle: —

60-yard shuttle: —

Brian Asamoah, LB

Oklahoma’s Brian Asamoah (24) brings down TCU’s Max Duggan (15) to stop TCU on a fourth down play during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

40-yard dash: 4.56 seconds

Bench Press: —

Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches

Broad Jump: 124 inches

3-cone drill: —

20-yard shuttle: —

60-yard shuttle: —

Jeremiah Hall, FB

Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Jeremiah Hall (27) runs after a catch against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

40-yard dash: 4.96 seconds

Bench Press: 19 repetitions

Vertical Jump: 29 inches

Broad Jump: 111 inches

3-cone drill: 7.43 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.62 seconds

60-yard shuttle: —

Marquis Hayes, G

Dec 7, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooner running back Rhamondre Stevenson (29) celebrates an overtime touchdown with guard Marquis Hayes (54) against the Baylor Bears in the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

40-yard dash: 5.3 seconds

Bench Press: —

Vertical Jump: 23.5 inches

Broad Jump: 102 inches

3-cone drill: —

20-yard shuttle: —

60-yard shuttle: —

Gabe Brkic, K

Sep 11, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners place kicker Gabe Brkic (47) kicks during the first quarter against the Western Carolina Catamounts at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

40-yard dash: —

Bench Press: —

Vertical Jump: —

Broad Jump: —

3-cone drill: —

20-yard shuttle: —

60-yard shuttle: —

Tyrese Robinson, OL

40-yard dash: 5.25 seconds

Bench Press: —

Vertical Jump: 22.5 inches

Broad Jump: 100 inches

3-cone drill: 8.35 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.94 seconds

60-yard shuttle: —

Michael Woods, WR

Oklahoma’s Michael Woods II (8) runs after a reception during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Oklahoma won 16-13. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

40-yard dash: 4.55 seconds

Bench Press: —

Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches

Broad Jump: 125 inches

3-cone drill: —

20-yard shuttle: —

60-yard shuttle: —

