Oklahoma Sooners’ 11 wins from the 2021 college football season ranked

The 2021 college football season didn’t go as expected for the Oklahoma Sooners, but at the end of the day, they won 11 games. It was a full of drama and close games. They had last-second wins and blowouts. They beat ranked teams and struggled to win against some of the worst teams in the country. Everything that could happen in a college football season went down with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2021, but they won 11 games for the seventh time in the last nine years (only played 11 games in 2020).

As we look back at the 2021 season for the Oklahoma Sooners, let’s rank each of the Sooners wins from 11 to 1.

Western Carolina Catamounts: 76-0

Sept. 11, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners running back Todd Hudson (23) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Western Carolina Catamounts at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Sure, it was a 76-0 win that was incredibly impressive, but it was against an Football Championship Subdivision opponent that was well out of its depths. The Oklahoma Sooners simply did what they should have in this game.

Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams were impressive and the defense came to play after the second-half letdown that allowed the Tulane Green Wave to nearly come back and beat the Sooners in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Tulane Green Wave: 40-35

Sept. 4, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws during the third quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 season started great for the Oklahoma Sooners. After one half of play, Oklahoma was up on Tulane in the season opener, 37-14. Unfortunately, as had become a habit for the Sooners under Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma allowed the Green Wave to make it a game, forcing OU to recover an onside kick at the end to seal it.

Kansas Jayhawks: 35-23

Oct. 23, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) takes the ball from running back Kennedy Brooks (26) as Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Rich Miller (30) defends during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners survived an impressive performance from the Kansas Jayhawks. Though the Sooners were more fortunate than their rivals to the south, the fact Oklahoma struggled for a half against the Jayhawks made this double-digit win a letdown. Especially considering what the Sooners did the previous week against TCU, to struggle through the first half and trail by 10 at the break, was shocking.

West Virginia Mountaineers: 16-13

Sept. 25, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Austin Stogner (18) scores a touchdown as West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. (2) defends during the first quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Sooners needed a last-second field goal from Gabe Brkic to overcome a stout West Virginia defense and stay undefeated. Rattler was solid, but the Sooners struggled to move the ball consistently against the Mountaineers’ defense.

Nebraska Cornhuskers: 23-16

Sept. 18, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners cornerback D.J. Graham (middle) makes an interception in front of Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Levi Falck (88) during the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most anticipated games in the last few years, the Oklahoma Sooners received a challenge from a Nebraska Cornhuskers team that proved a difficult out all season.

Kansas State Wildcats: 37-31

Tight end Brayden Willis #9 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs up field between defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe #25 and defensive back TJ Smith #7 of the Kansas State Wildcats, during the second half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on Oct. 2, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. Peter Aiken/Getty Images

This far into the season, this was the Oklahoma Sooners most complete performance. It was still a one-score win, but the offense looked really good from start to finish. It looked to be the rebound performance Spencer Rattler needed heading into the Red River Showdown.

TCU Horned Frogs: 52-31

Oct. 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) celebrates with wide receiver Jalil Farooq (14) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A week after Caleb Williams shocked the world by helping the Oklahoma Sooners rally, Superman made his first start and again electrified. In that first start, Williams threw four touchdowns and rushed for another while going 18 of 23. Oklahoma went up 17 just after halftime and never looked back. It was their first win by more than one score against a Football Bowl Subdivision team.

Texas Tech Red Raiders: 52-21

Oct. 30, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Mario Williams (4) catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

After struggling against Kansas, it was great to see the Oklahoma Sooners bounce back against Texas Tech. It was the biggest scoring differential of the season for Oklahoma. Caleb Williams threw for 400 yards and six touchdowns. A 31-point win as Oklahoma prepared for the stretch run was a huge moment for the Sooners. Unfortunately, it wouldn’t last. The Sooners would drop their first game of the season the following week against Baylor.

Oregon Ducks: 47-32

Dec. 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) points downfield defended by Oregon Ducks safety Bennett Williams (15) in the first half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t the full flock of Oregon Ducks, but for the Oklahoma Sooners to come into the Alamo Bowl after everything they’d gone through during the 2021 season, the coaching change, and several transfers and opt outs was incredibly impressive.

Prior to their two losses to Utah, the Oregon Ducks were in the mix for the College Football Playoff. This was a good team and the Sooners led 30-3 by halftime and cruised to a two-touchdown win over a Pac-12 power.

Iowa State Cyclones: 28-21

Nov. 20, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners cornerback D.J. Graham (9) tackles Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) during the first quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

After the loss to the Baylor Bears, the Oklahoma Sooners desperately needed a bounce-back win to stay in the Big 12 title race and College Football Playoff contention. They got it against the Iowa State Cyclones. While Caleb Williams and the Oklahoma Sooners’ passing game struggled to move the ball, the Sooners defense gave them a score and Williams broke free for a big touchdown run.

It was a strong team win for the Sooners who were reeling after their road loss to the Bears.

Texas Longhorns: 55-48

Oct. 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) reaches for the goal line and scores a touchdown during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

After the Oklahoma Sooners fell behind as many as 21 points against the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Showdown, it seemed Oklahoma was going to lose its first game of the season. Spencer Rattler again had two early turnovers and was replaced by Caleb Williams.

Williams entered the game down 18 points to the Sooners’ biggest rival and from that point outscored the Longhorns 38-13 the rest of the way.

It was a legendary performance from Caleb Williams, Marvin Mims and Kennedy Brooks, leading the Sooners on an offensive onslaught in the second half of the game.

The Texas Longhorns weren’t the best team the Sooners beat in 2021, but the way they won that game was the most impressive performance of the college football season.

