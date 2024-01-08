Oklahoma Sooner 2025 commit among the top performers at the All-American Bowl

With the 2024 Recruiting Class pretty much in the books. Barring any last pushes, the focus now shifts to the 2025 class. The Sooners currently have nine commits and rank No. 4 in the country according to 247Sports.

Over the weekend, the All-American Bowl was held with a number of top-rated 2025 and 2026 recruits in attendance. One 2025 Sooner commit who stood out was defensive lineman Ka'Mori Moore.

In fact, On3’s Sam Spiegelman listed Moore as his third-best performer from the weekend.

2025 Oklahoma-committed DL Ka’Mori Moore was nifty working off the edge and also taking reps on the inside, where he is an absolute mismatch. Moore showcased a handful of pass-rush moves, including an impressive swim, as well as excellent bend from a 6-foot-2, 310-pound DL. Moore had a strong showing inside the Alamodome on Friday, and fits the mold of an athletic 3-technique that can provide some juice from the interior. – Spiegelman

Moore is currently ranked as a three-star prospect, but with more performances like that, he will almost assuredly move up the rankings. The Lee’s Summit North product will also no longer have to share the line with the nation’s top prospect in 2024, giving him a chance to shine by himself.

Even still, it seems like Oklahoma has a good one heading their way coming signing day next season.

