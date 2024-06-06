Oklahoma softball's Tiare Jennings hits 2-run home run vs. Texas, Longhorns' first runs allowed in WCWS

Tiare Jennings wasted no time giving No. 2 overall seed Oklahoma a lead in Game 1 of the Women's College World Series championship series over No. 1 overall Texas.

After Jayda Coleman got on base with a hit by a pitch to lead off the game, Jennings lined a shot over the right-center field wall to give the Sooners a 2-0 lead at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. It was Jennings's 98th career home run and the first runs that Texas had allowed during the WCWS. The Sooners are aiming for the first four-peat in NCAA softball tournament history.

Texas freshman star pitcher Teagan Kavan pitched two complete game shutouts against Stanford, allowing just two hits in 14 innings, 15 strikeouts, and five walks.

