Oklahoma softball vs UCLA prediction, odds for NCAA tournament WCWS game

The No. 2-seeded OU softball team will face No. 6 UCLA at 2 p.m. Saturday in the second round of the Women's College World Series.

OU (55-6) began its WCWS run with a 9-1 (six innings) win over No. 10 Duke on Thursday. UCLA (43-10) earned a 4-1 win over No. 14 Alabama on Thursday.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including TV info and predictions.

How to watch OU vs UCLA in 2024 Women's College World Series

Date: Saturday, June 1

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Where: Devon Park in Oklahoma City

How to watch, listen to OU vs UCLA in 2024 Women's College World Series

TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7

OU vs Duke prediction for 2024 Women's College World Series

Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman: "OU's offense didn't have much trouble scoring against Duke, which entered Thursday's WCWS opener with the third-best team ERA in the nation (1.55). Now the Sooners will face the Bruins, who have a young pitching duo of freshman Kaitlyn Terry and sophomore Taylor Tinsley. Both players earned All-Pac-12 first team selections this season, but asking them to contain an experienced OU offense on the sport's biggest stage is a tall order."

Prediction: OU 8, UCLA 4

DraftKings: OU (-240) is favored to beat UCLA in the Women's College World Series

Moneyline: OU -240 | UCLA +195

