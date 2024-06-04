Oklahoma softball vs Florida prediction for NCAA tournament WCWS game

The No. 2-seeded OU softball team will face No. 4 Florida in an elimination game of the Women's College World Series at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

OU (56-7) suffered a 9-3 loss to Florida (54-14) on Monday, which forced Tuesday's semifinals rematch. The winner will face No. 1 Texas in a best-of-three championship series that begins on Wednesday.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including TV info and predictions.

More: OU softball slips up vs Florida with shot at WCWS finals on the line, forcing rematch

How to watch OU vs Florida in 2024 Women's College World Series

Date: Tuesday, June 4

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Where: Devon Park in Oklahoma City

More: WCWS fan guide: Tickets, parking and policies & how to get to NCAA softball at Devon Park

How to watch, listen to OU vs Florida in 2024 Women's College World Series

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7

More: OU softball coach Patty Gasso outfoxed herself by not starting Kelly Maxwell vs Florida

OU vs Florida prediction for 2024 Women's College World Series

Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman: "The Sooners should be able to bounce back on Tuesday, especially with Kelly Maxwell expected to start. The graduate pitcher has only allowed one run in 10 2/3 pitched during the WCWS run, and she has racked up 15 strikeouts along the way. I'm picking OU, which will set up a Red River Rivalry matchup against Texas in the championship series."

Prediction: OU 6, Florida 2

More: Why OU softball's pitching depth is critical during run in Women's College World Series

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma vs Florida prediction for NCAA softball tournament WCWS game