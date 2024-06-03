Oklahoma softball vs Florida prediction, odds for NCAA tournament WCWS semifinal

The second-seeded OU softball team's quest to become college softball's first team to win four consecutive NCAA championships is at its penultimate stage.

The Sooners face fourth-seeded Florida at 11 a.m. Monday in the Women's College World Series semifinals, needing just one way to advance to the best-of-three finals against either Texas or Stanford.

Here's what you need to know about Monday's WCWS semifinal between the Gators (53-14) and Sooners (56-6):

More: Florida's Jocelyn Erickson ready for 'fun' WCWS semifinal vs former OU softball teammates

How to watch OU vs Florida in 2024 Women's College World Series

Date: Monday, June 3

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Where: Devon Park in Oklahoma City

More: Inside WCWS reunion of OU softball star Tiare Jennings, UCLA's Maya Brady

How to watch, listen to OU vs Florida in 2024 Women's College World Series

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7

More: Relive OU softball's run to three straight WCWS titles with our 'Crimson Empire' book

OU vs Florida prediction for 2024 Women's College World Series

Colton Sulley, The Oklahoman: OU's offense will likely need to score more than one run against Florida on Monday to advance to the WCWS champ series. Former Sooner Jocelyn Erickson blasted a three-run homer against Alabama on Sunday. The off day should benefit OU as its pitching depth will likely be too much for the Gators.

Prediction: OU 4, Florida 1

More: Kelly Maxwell delivers signature outing with OU softball vs UCLA in old-school WCWS win

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU softball vs Florida prediction, odds for NCAA tournament WCWS game