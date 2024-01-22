Oklahoma Softball promotes J.T. Gasso to Associate Head Coach

The Oklahoma Sooners offense has become the most explosive lineup in the nation over the last decade.

Since joining the Sooners staff, Oklahoma has been downright dominant at the plate. One of the people that deserves a lot of credit for the Sooners’ success swinging the bat is J.T. Gasso. Gasso was elevated to associate head coach as the Sooners get ready for the 2024 campaign. He joins pitching coach Jennifer Rocha with associate head coach titles under Patty Gasso.

According to Oklahoma Softball, the Sooners have hit .350 with 800 home runs and have averaged 7.8 runs per game in eight seasons with Gasso on staff. In 2023, four Sooners hit over .400.

During Gasso’s tenure, Jocelyn Alo was a two-time national player of the year and became softball’s all-time leader in home runs.

JT Gasso has been elevated to associate head coach ahead of the 2024 campaign! Our numbers with JT on staff ⤵️ 💥 .350 batting average

💪 7.8 runs per game

💣 800 home runs

👑 Six Big 12 Players of the Year#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/GsShzGP1Hf — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) January 22, 2024

A big reason the Sooners are expected to contend for a fourth-straight national championship is their offense. Despite the loss of Alo, Oklahoma led the nation in batting average, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage, each by more than 30 percentage points in front of the second place team. They were once again first in home runs per game at 1.89 and runs per game at 8.07.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire