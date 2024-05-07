Oklahoma Softball looking for bounce-back in Big 12 tournament

The Oklahoma Sooner softball team enters the 2024 Big 12 Tournament this week as a two-seed. It’s the first time OU isn’t at the top in twelve years.

It was 2012 the last time Oklahoma didn’t win the regular season title, which went to the Texas Longhorns this year. But the Sooners still have a chance to earn the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament if they can win the Big 12 Tournament this week.

It hasn’t been as clear of a run to this point for Patty Gasso’s team, losing a three-game series against Texas and losing at home in a three-game series against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. But everybody in the world of NCAA softball knows that if the Sooners can flip the switch, they’re capable of running past any and every team they face.

Oklahoma won game three at home against Oklahoma State last week by a score of 8-2 to secure the two-seed in Oklahoma City. The top of the Big 12 standings features three of the top four teams in the country: the Sooners, Cowgirls, and Longhorns.

Oklahoma is sandwiched in between their two rivals at No. 2, with Texas at No.1 and Oklahoma State at No. 3.

The Big 12 Tournament will run May 8-11, but Oklahoma’s first game won’t be until Thursday. The Sooners will face the winner of the first-round game between No. 10 Houston and No. 7 Kansas. First pitch for Oklahoma’s quarterfinal game is set for 1:30 p.m.

