Oklahoma softball facing a familiar foe in Florida State Seminoles

The Oklahoma Sooners softball team steamrolled through the regional round of the NCAA Tournament, as Patty Gasso’s team looks to be regaining their form at the right time.

Their Super Regional opponent at Love’s Field will be a familiar foe, though, a team the Sooners know very well. The Florida State Seminoles come into Norman as a 15-seed and heavy underdogs against No. 2 Oklahoma.

The Women’s College World Series has been decided between the Sooners and the Seminoles two out of the last three seasons. Back in 2021, Florida State grabbed an upset win in Game 1 of the championship series before the Sooners stormed back to win the national title.

In 2023, Oklahoma continued its historic win streak with a sweep of Florida State, winning championship number seven and completing the three-peat.

Though this Florida State team isn’t ranked as highly as they were in 2021 or 2023, the Seminoles still pose a dangerous threat to the Sooners. They’re a championship-caliber program with players that have plenty of experience in postseason games.

The Norman Super Regional will begin Thursday night on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. with Game 1. The three-game series winner will return to Oklahoma City as one of the eight teams competing in the WCWS.

