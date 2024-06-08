Oklahoma Softball Championship celebration open to the public

The Oklahoma Sooners made history with their fourth-consecutive national championship. It is the first time in the history of the sport that a program has won four straight.

Oklahoma did so with an 8-4 win over the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns on Thursday evening. It’s the second time in three years that OU won the title in the championship series over their Red River Rivals. In the two-game sweep, the bats came alive, outscoring the Horns 16-7.

It was the most watched Women’s College World Series Finals ever.

To celebrate Patty Gasso and her championship squad, the University of Oklahoma is hosting a celebration at Love's Field Saturday night at 6 p.m. CT, which is open to the public. For those not able to be in attendance, fans can stream the celebration live on SoonerSports.com.

Details for the celebration can be found below from the University of Oklahoma Athletic Department.

Fans Invited to Championship Celebration Saturday

NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma softball team invites fans to celebrate the program’s fourth straight and eighth overall national title Saturday, June 8, at 6 p.m. CT at Love’s Field. Gates will open at 5 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Reserved seating for season ticket holders will be general admission in sections 6-10 with passes accessible later today (Friday) via their ticket account. Public parking will be available in the Lloyd Noble Center lot.

Fans will have the opportunity to take photos with the national championship trophy from 5-6 p.m. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a championship poster.

Programming is set to begin at approximately 6 p.m. and fans will hear from head coach Patty Gasso, members of the team and more. National championship merchandise will be available for purchase from the Sooner Shop and limited concessions will be available. Fans are permitted to bring one clear, empty, plastic water bottle (17 oz. or less) and OU’s clear-bag policy will be in effect for the event.

Fans who can’t be in attendance can watch the celebration via https://soonersports.com/watch/.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire