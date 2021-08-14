Oklahoma sits atop preseason Big 12 power rankings

The Oklahoma Sooners have won the Big 12 an unprecedented 14 times since joining the conference in 1996. Of those 14 titles, only one is shared as they split the trophy with Kansas State in 2014.

For many, OU’s hoisting of the championship banner is something they can set their watches to. The Crimson and Cream have brought the title back to Norman each year since 2015. The Sooners have put together formidable squads over these last six years. Teams that have been within reach of a national title more often than not.

Oklahoma is accustomed to needing 45 points each weak to maintain its winning ways (in 2018, it averaged an absurd 59 ppg). However, things began to change last season as defensive coordinator Alex Grinch shored up the defense to allow a respectable 21 ppg.

Just how far could an explosive offense coupled with a competent defense take the Sooners in 2021? USA Today’s Paul Myerburg believes Oklahoma is headed straight past the conference championship and back into national title contention in his Big 12 preseason power rankings.

Oklahoma Sooners

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A fixture in the race for the College Football Playoff, Oklahoma's championship hopes feel even more legitimate thanks to the growth of a defense that is suddenly an asset, not a liability. Last season saw the Sooners hold five straight conference opponents to 400 or fewer yards of offense, the program's longest such streak since 2012. After giving up 40 points per game against its first three Big 12 foes, OU allowed just 17 points per game and 4.2 yards per play in closing 7-0, capped by a 55-20 win against Florida in the Cotton Bowl. That last year's finish is viewed as a slight disappointment speaks to the standards in place under coach Lincoln Riley. With the nation's top quarterback in Spencer Rattler to go with that reborn defense, OU has the parts needed to reach the playoff and beat Clemson, Ohio State and the best the SEC has to offer. - Myerburg

Iowa State

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Myerburg cites Iowa State as Oklahoma's biggest threat to the conference crown. The Cyclones took a big leap in 2020 by adding three more wins than the year before to finish with a conference-best record of 8-1. With five-star prospects across multiple position groups, underestimating ISU could prove deadly in 2021.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State is never far behind the Sooners in preseason power rankings. The Cowboys are consistently a top 25 program under head coach Mike Gundy as OSU has won 67 percent of its games during his tenure.

Texas Longhorns

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The team from Austin lands third in the preseason power rankings. However, while UT's acquisition of Steve Sarkisian is exciting, there is little reason to believe he can overcome the struggles of breaking in a new quarterback and offensive line in his first year.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Few would be surprised if the Mountaineers prove to be a running game away from upsetting the conference hierarchy. West Virginia returns quarterback Jarret Doege and much of the receiving corp that averaged 277 ypg last year.

TCU Horned Frogs

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

TCU signal-caller Max Duggan is capable of snapping the Horned Frogs out of their three-year slump (12-15 conference record since 2018). Although, road trips to OU and Iowa State already appear like scheduled losses.

Kansas State Wildcats

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats go where Skyler Thompson goes. The senior quarterback has competed in double-digit games just twice in four seasons. Thompson suffered an upper-body injury just three weeks into the 2020 season. From that point, the Wildcats lost five of their next seven to finish with a 4-6 overall record.

Baylor Bears

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor opens the year against Texas State, Texas Southern, and Kansas. If by then the Bears don't have an answer to their quarterback question then their season is likely over. Matt Rhule did a tremendous job turning the program around before departing to coach the Carolina Panthers. Now, second-year head coach Dave Aranda is forced to build from the ground up.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech needs to score 50 points each weekend to offset its defense. Unfortunately, their offensive production has steadily declined over the last two seasons. In the offensive slugfest that is the Big 12, 29 points per game, while respectable, won't earn very many wins.

Kansas Jayhawks

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Les Miles experiment ended as quickly as it began. The good news is that there's nowhere to go but up for new coach Lance Leipold.

