Oklahoma set to host a number of prospects for season opener vs. Arkansas State

Oklahoma’s first game of the season comes against Arkansas State in what could be a blistering day in Norman, Oklahoma. Aside from the pageantry of the first game and the excitement it’ll generate, the Sooners will also be playing host to a number future Sooners and other OU targets.

With the summer dead period officially over, athletes can revisit schools. Oklahoma has already established a nice little list of visitors of both the official and unofficial variety.

We’ve taken the liberty of compiling a list of all the visitors we know now.

Official Visit: 2024 EDGE Danny Okoye

OV at the palace this weekend🅾️🧬🧬 pic.twitter.com/joooU9wzdi — Danny "🅿️hantom" Okoye (@itsdanielokoye) August 28, 2023

Four-star in-state EDGE Danny Okoye plans to take his official to Oklahoma this weekend. Oklahoma made his top six earlier this summer, and a strong official could help drive more momentum Oklahoma’s way.

Official Visit: 2024 OL Daniel Akinkunmi

Oklahoma is still looking to close out on a few offensive line prospects, including Daniel Akinkunmi. He’s a talented offensive line prospect from England who plays for the NFL Academy. He made the trip from England for his official this weekend. Oklahoma currently has two predictions in their favor to earn his commitment.

Unofficial Visit: 2024 OU OL commit Josh Aisosa

At The Crib This Weekend! 🏡🧬 pic.twitter.com/kD0NqYZQAj — Joshua Aisosa (@aijsosa) August 31, 2023

Josh Aisosa committed to the Sooners over the summer and plays at nearby Edmond Santa Fe. Aisosa could help recruit Akinkunmi to the Sooners now that he’s already on board.

Unofficial Visit: 2024 OU RB commit Xavier Robinson

Xavier Robinson, one of three running back commits for Oklahoma in 2024, will be on campus this weekend. He and his Carl Albert High School team are full of Oklahoma offers and commits.

Unofficial Visit: 2024 WR Terry Bussey

The highest-ranked 2024 prospect on campus is five-star athlete Terry Bussey. Texas A&M is the perceived leader, but wide receivers coach Emmett Jones has shown he’s got magic in his recruiting pitches. Oklahoma isn’t out just yet, and this could give Oklahoma a little momentum.

Unofficial Visit: 2024 S Michael Boganowski

Four-star composite safety Michael Boganowski will be in attendance. Boganowski was at Party at the Palace in July. His recruitment doesn’t seem like it will end anytime soon, but Kansas State appears to be the Sooners biggest threat.

Unofficial Visit: 2024 OU QB commit Michael Hawkins

Ain’t nothing better than family!! B⭕️⭕️MER. pic.twitter.com/A5NPLVBWj9 — michael Hawkins (@mikehawkinsj) July 30, 2023

Michael Hawkins’s commitment feels like a lifetime ago, but he committed to the Sooners in just April. His commitment to Oklahoma is solid as a rock, and as a QB, he’ll be recruiting any and everyone possible.

Unofficial Visit: 2025 OT Michael Fasusi

One of the nation’s best prospects, regardless of position in 2025, Michael Fasusi, will be in attendance. Fasusi plays with 2024 OU safety commit Jaydan Hardy for Lewisville in Texas.

Unofficial Visit: 2025 OU WR commit Elijah Thomas

One of three 2025 wide receivers already committed to the Sooners, Elijah Thomas, will be in attendance to see his future team play. He grew up a Sooner fan, so his first game as a Sooners commit will probably be a great experience.

Unofficial Visit: 2025 OU QB commit Kevin Sperry

The leader of Oklahoma’s 2025 class is quarterback commit Kevin Sperry. He transferred to play at nearby Carl Albert. He’ll be in attendance for his first official game since committing to the Sooners.

Unofficial Visit: 2025 OU WR commit Jaden Nickens

Here is the aforementioned Jaden Nickens’ (@jaden_nickens) touchdown grab – Moss the defender

– Do the “OU” celly

– Hit a “Horns Down” That’ll do #Sooners #okpreps pic.twitter.com/SnWotSS1Xr — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) September 1, 2023

Jaden Nickens is another four-star wide receiver commit who grew up a Sooners fan. He made his dreams a reality when he committed this summer. He’ll join his future teammates on his unofficial visit.

Unofficial Visit: 2025 OL Owen Hollenbeck

Owen Hollenbeck is a talented 2025 player out of Melissa, TX. He plays with 2024 DL target Nigel Smith II. Hollenbeck was offered and visited Oklahoma this summer.

Unofficial Visit: 2025 Safety Colin Peacock

The Sooners offered Colin Peacock in May and, shortly after, camped in Norman, too. He’s a safety from Gunter, Texas, who also holds offers from North Texas and Utah State.

Unofficial Visit: 2025 OU DL Commit Ka'Mori Moore

Ka’Mori Moore committed to Oklahoma this summer and will visit for his first Oklahoma gameday as a Sooners’ pledge. He’s a rising prospect in the class of 2025 and could fight his way to being a four-star when all is said and done. Moore comes from Kansas City area’s Lee’s Summit North, where the Sooners have a strong presence.

Unofficial Visit: 2025 four-star TE Nate Roberts

2025 tight end Nate Roberts is ranked as his class’s second-best player in Oklahoma. He backed off his pledge to Notre Dame about a month ago and is trying to find the best fit for him. Kevin Sperry has recruited him heavily, so this weekend could be significant with both on campus together. The Sooners are currently the favorite to land the talented in-state prospect.

Unofficial Visit: 2025 DT Xavier Ukponu

Four-star defensive Xavier Ukponu is making a stop in Norman this weekend. He plays his high school ball for Denton Guyer, where Jackson Arnold and Peyton Bowen played in high school. He’s teammates with Eli Bowen, a recent Sooners commit.

Unofficial Visit: 2025 RB Michael Turner

Four-star running back Michael Turner Jr. is a stud and consensus four-star player. DeMarco Murray is hunting for his running backs for 2025. Getting the talented back on campus is a good step in the right direction.

Unofficial Visit: 2026 OT Jackson Cantwell

Jackson Cantwell is a large human being. He stands six-foot-eight already and looks like a near certainty to be a top 15 player in the class of 2026. Oklahoma could really use a strong push to get out in front before the recruiting cycle gets going.

Unofficial Visit: 2026 CB Evenson Malaska

OU will host in-state talent Evenson Malaska on Saturday. Malaska is a talented athlete who also runs track and plays hoops.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire