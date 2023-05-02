Oklahoma sends offer to Philadephia prep school cornerback Omillio Agard
Oklahoma has gone to work recruiting the northeast since Brent Venables has taken over. In 2023, they signed a pair of players, Phil Piccioti and Logan Howland, from that neck of the woods.
In the 2024 Recruiting Class, they’ve offered multiple prospects from that area, and this past weekend, they added to that growing list by offering composite four-star cornerback Omillio Agard.
Agard hails from Philadelphia, where he attends St. Joseph’s Prep School. The 5-foot-10 corner excels with physicality at the line of scrimmage despite not being the biggest player on the field. He showcases the ability to jam and reroute receivers while also showing a willingness to come up and tackle.
Agard is being pursued by a number of Power Five schools like Clemson, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan, and Alabama. Clemson and Penn State look to be early frontrunners, but at this time, it may be too early to call the race.
Omillio Agard’s’ Recruiting Profile
HUDL
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
4
256
24
4
Rivals
4
115
12
4
247Sports
3
—
57
21
247 Composite
4
317
27
6
On3 Recruiting
3
—
97
23
On3 Industry
3
417
44
10
Vitals
Hometown
Philadelphia, PA
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
5-10
165 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on April 30, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Oklahoma
Clemson
Penn State
Alabama
Michigan
Tennessee
Georgia
Cincinati
Oklahoma Offered! @JayValai pic.twitter.com/Ll7sFewmG8
— Omillio Agard (@OmillioA) April 30, 2023
