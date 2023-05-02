Oklahoma sends offer to Philadephia prep school cornerback Omillio Agard

Oklahoma has gone to work recruiting the northeast since Brent Venables has taken over. In 2023, they signed a pair of players, Phil Piccioti and Logan Howland, from that neck of the woods.

In the 2024 Recruiting Class, they’ve offered multiple prospects from that area, and this past weekend, they added to that growing list by offering composite four-star cornerback Omillio Agard.

Agard hails from Philadelphia, where he attends St. Joseph’s Prep School. The 5-foot-10 corner excels with physicality at the line of scrimmage despite not being the biggest player on the field. He showcases the ability to jam and reroute receivers while also showing a willingness to come up and tackle.

Agard is being pursued by a number of Power Five schools like Clemson, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan, and Alabama. Clemson and Penn State look to be early frontrunners, but at this time, it may be too early to call the race.

Omillio Agard’s’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 256 24 4 Rivals 4 115 12 4 247Sports 3 — 57 21 247 Composite 4 317 27 6 On3 Recruiting 3 — 97 23 On3 Industry 3 417 44 10

Vitals

Hometown Philadelphia, PA Projected Position Cornerback Height 5-10 Weight 165 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on April 30, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Clemson

Penn State

Alabama

Michigan

Tennessee

Florida

Georgia

Cincinati

