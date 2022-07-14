Oklahoma sends an offer to the Empire State for four-star athlete Josiah Brown

Oklahoma’s commitment to recruiting the east coast is living up to its billing. While most assumed they’d recruit the American southeast harder than they had before, Brent Venables and the former Clemson coaches he brought with him also recruited the entire eastern seaboard. It’s why the Sooners reached out to 2023 commit Phil Picciotti from Pennsylvania in the first place.

They continued recruiting the northeast, and it helped land them three-star offensive tackle Logan Howland out of New Jersey. They look to continue recruiting the northeast, offering 2024 four-star athlete Josiah Brown out of the state of New York. Brown, listed as an athlete, is being recruited by Brandon Hall, which should indicate that Oklahoma is recruiting him as a defensive back.

Brown is listed as the number one player in the state of New York in the 247Sports rankings.

Brown looks like a player that should be well within the top 100 prospects in the country, and ultimately, it’s safe to assume that’s where he lands. He makes plays offensively, defensively, and as a kick returner. He ran a 6.38 indoor 55-meter dash as a sophomore. Brown looks like a player who can really rise in the rankings.

With the Sooners getting an offer in relatively early, they should be able to make some splashes in his recruitment and set themselves up nicely going forward.

Josiah Brown’s Recruiting Profile

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 83 1 7 Rivals 3 — 4 — 247Sports 4 131 1 22 247 Composite 4 181 1 25 On3 Recruiting 4 78 1 6 On3 Consensus 4 223 1 20

Vitals

Hometown Hicksville, New York Projected Position Defensive Back Height 6-0 Weight 170 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on July 12, 2022

No visit is set at this time

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Michigan State

Notre Dame

Penn State

Rutgers

Syracuse

West Virginia

Pittsburgh

Temple

Twitter

