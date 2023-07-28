Oklahoma is the second winningest Power Five program this century

It is no secret, the Univesity of Oklahoma is a true blue blood in the college football landscape.

They’ve been that way since Bennie Owen led them to its first 10-win season in 1915. It was then followed by Bud Wilkinson, who took it to another level, including winning three national championships and having an NCAA record 47-game winning streak.

Barry Switzer then created the “monster” that is Oklahoma football in the 1970s and 1980s, winning three more national championships.

Then at the turn of the century, Bob Stoops, in his second season in Norman, reminded the college football world that Oklahoma is back and here to stay after a pedestrian 1990s decade.

Since Oklahoma won the 2000 national championship, they’ve been one of the most successful programs in the nation.

They’ve dominated the conference, winning 14 Big 12 championships. Whether it was Stoops or Lincoln Riley leading the way, Oklahoma has been a perennial powerhouse this century.

They’ve been so dominant that only one other program has a higher winning percentage than the Sooners, Ohio State.

Brent Venables played a big part in that success when he was a defensive coordinator under Stoops and hopes to continue that success after a poor first season in 2022. There’s no doubt it’s going to be different going to the SEC. However, it’s a move the administration is ready for, believing they have the right guy to lead them there.

Why does it matter that the Sooners are one of the most successful programs since 2000. Because they can tout it to prospects on the recruiting trail. Oklahoma is in some heated battles for several big-time recruits, including two five-star defensive linemen in David Stone and Williams Nwaneri.

With commitment dates for both coming in August, the time is now to turn up the heat on the recruiting trail.

If they’re able to land the pair of top 10 players, Stone and Nwaneri will play a big role in reminding everyone, “There’s only one Oklahoma.”

More Football!

Sooners receive prediction for talented 2024 offensive lineman

Could realignment winds blow the SEC's way? 5 teams that might make sense

Oklahoma 2024 prospects expected at 'Party At The Palace'

Oklahoma Sooners favored to land 2025 four-star tight end

Sooners land commitment from 2025 4-star WR Elijah Thomas out of Checotah

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire