Oklahoma scores 9 points without running offensive play

Oklahoma score 9 points and stunned Oklahoma State in the third quarter of Bedlam in Stillwater on Saturday. The Sooners didn’t need an offensive snap to add the points.

First, the Cowboys wanted an offside call against the Sooners but didn’t get the flag. The play resulted in a fumble into the end zone that Oklahoma State recovered, giving the Sooners 2 points for a safety and 26-24 lead.

Be the judge: Is Oklahoma DL offsides on this play that resulted in a safety for OU? pic.twitter.com/FQ2oOUkLn2 — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 28, 2021

Oklahoma punted on its ensuing drive and Brennan Presley muffed the reception and the ball wound up in the end zone in possession of Justin Broiles and after the PAT the Sooners were up 33-24.

Whole new ballgame in Stillwater 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mu1fOYGplr — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 28, 2021

Oklahoma State already has a slot in the Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 4. The other spot will go to Oklahoma if it defeats the Cowboys in Bedlam, or Baylor if the OSU rallies for the victory.