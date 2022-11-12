Oklahoma with scoop and score for rare defensive PAT

Billy Bowman Jr. was ready to rumble despite West Virginia attempting a PAT against Oklahoma on Saturday.

The Mountaineers’ Casey Legg had not missed a PAT all season until a bad snap turned into a fiasco against the Sooners.

Bowman was on the spot and grabbed the ball returning it for a defensive PAT, also known as 2 points.

Instead of trailing 10-7 late in the second quarter, the Mountaineers were behind 12-6 in Big 12 play.

